Clinkscale On Frosh Secondary Standouts, More





Michigan Wolverines playing secondary was a pleasant surprise in Coordinator Mike Macdonalds’ defense, and one defensive back has taken the lead. But there are also several young corners and certainties that catch the eye of coach Steve Clinkscales, ready to make a move. The first thing the coach said he learned when he arrived after the jump ball was how motivated his group was to improve themselves. They all knew their shortcomings and acknowledged them, returned, determined to ensure that last year’s disappointments would not happen again. The children have worked really hard; they milked it out, Clinkscale said Monday night on the Inside Michigan Radio Show. They have been physical, with attention to detail. I think it’s all starting to come together. RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: Lots of Positives Through Three Games RELATED: Sales ‘are like olive pots,’ more from Michigan Football’s Jim Harbaugh

But they still have a lot of work to do, he added, and Brad Hawkins in fifth grade is the guy who makes sure they get it done. Brad, hands down he did a great job getting the whole group together, praised Clinkscale. Some corners, Vince Gray and Gemon Green, see those habits; DJ Turner is there constantly watching movies with Brad. Of course, RJ [Moten] and Dax [Hill] are there together, but Brad is the one I see some of the texts he sends. Hey, here you are, are you coming? That’s what guys need. They need a leader within the team in that group. But they were all receptive to coaching when he got there. When he asked them to identify weaknesses, they all seemed to be fine, Clinkscale said. For Green, it meant a sense of urgency when he stood in line rather than relaxing. In order not to be ready, you must have the urgency to stand in line, see what is happening in front of you, have a plan of attack, the number 1 thing [he said] was incarcerated, was more urgent, and we’d never talked about it. They understand how to evaluate themselves. If you can do that, you can teach them. In that regard, the whole room has been excellent. They pride themselves on correcting their mistakes in their own meetings without coaches, and they listen when given some hard love. That was the case a few weeks ago, Clinkscale recalled, when they repeatedly made the same mistakes. I try to be positive most of the time, but I tell them all the time that we can fix the mistake, we can work on mistakes, but doing the same thing wrong over and over again, that’s not a mistake; it’s a habit, he said. If you don’t adapt properly, you have to take responsibility in this defense, who you are, what you want and what the outcome is. It goes back to watching a movie, passing quizzes, working on something alone for two, three minutes. That’s all it takes. The more you build in a dally lifestyle, the more you excel on the pitch. I see them doing that all the time. REMARKS Two freshmen in particular stand out among the young secondary players as players to watch out for the road. I’m excited about DJ [Turner] though he’s not a youngster, but he’s finally had his chance and is starting to take advantage of it, Clinkscale said. JaDen McBurrows is another one; so is Rod Moore. Those two freshmen, I think you’re going to see them more and more in defense and especially on special teams. They did a really good job of trying to take their chances and take that step forward to show us their talents. Sophomore Dax Hill has met the hype as an elite player, Clinkscale said. He’s a freak athlete. He has a toolbox that you don’t really have in that safe place, not even on the corner, he said. He’s really tall, very fast, very sudden, athletic, powerful, strong. He can attack the ball. He is really versatile. The problem with Dax is we can’t overload him. He can play in many different positions and did a good job of moving him, giving him entry, beating him, covering man to man. He had a great play in the game on the first third and played man on their best receiver. He’s very, very talented, and I think learning a new schedule really helped him. I think every game keeps building its skills well. He is a remarkable player.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://michigan.rivals.com/news/michigan-wolverines-football-clinkscale-on-frosh-secondary-standouts-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos