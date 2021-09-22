Fresh spin for cricket as isiXhosa commentary is added to the mix





CAPE TOWN – In addition to live broadcasting of every match of the new CSA T20 Knock Out event, which starts on Friday, SuperSport will add isiXhosa commentary in English and Afrikaans. In another exciting development, the added commentary will extend to next month’s T20 World Cup, where the South African matches will feature all three language options. The commentators are all household names in cricket, and ironically all of them are former fast bowlers of renown: Makhaya Ntini, Mfuneko Ngam and Monde Zondeki. This is a great moment for local cricket and will recognize the great tradition and history of cricket that is thriving in every corner of South Africa, said Vukile Majola, SuperSports executive cricket producer and a former Under-19 Easterns representative. We have a top team composed that is excited to get started. The aforementioned trio will be joined by veteran broadcasters Mluleki Ntsabo and Sixolele Sotyelelwa, who will anchor the isiXhosa offering. Ntsabo is a celebrated television and radio station in the SA and has been a leading voice in cricket on free-to-air television for many years. Coach, as he is affectionately known, also works for one of the biggest breakfast shows on South African radio (UMhlobo Vienna Breakfast Eyondlayo Ekuseni), which has more than three million listeners every day. A former varsity level cricketer, he prides himself on being a student of the game which is reflected in his astute knowledge and insight. Sotyelelwa has since made a splash on national radio and television and has covered several major events including the Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics, Currie Cup and the cricket and rugby World Cups. I’ve always thought of this moment while doing the hard yards, this moment when I’m part of SuperSport, said Sotyelelwa. It really is a dream come true and I can’t wait for summer to start. The CSA T20 Knock Out runs until October 22, followed by the World Cup starting October 23. WEEKEND FIXTURES Friday: WP v Lions (SS Tribune and SS Cricket, 9:55am); Heat v SWD (SS Action and SS Cricket, 2:25 PM). Saturday: SWD v WP (SS Variety 1 and SS Cricket, 9:55am); Heat v Lions (SS Variety 1, 2:25 PM). Sunday: SWD v Lions (SS Action, SS Tribune and SS Cricket, 9:55am); Heat v WP (SS Action, 2:25 PM).

