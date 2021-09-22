



SALT LAKE CITY The Utah cross-country team heads to the Pacific Northwest this week to participate in the Dellinger Invitational hosted by Oregon at 7:40 PM (MT) for the women at Pine Ridge Golf Club and streamed on RunnerSpace.com. DELLINGER INVITATION

Date: Thursday 23 Sept.

Time: 7:40 PM (MT)

True: Pine Ridge Golf Club

Field: #24 Oregon, Air Force, #4 Arkansas, #17 Boise State, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, #25 Colorado State, Idaho, #RV Ohio State, #23 Oregon State, #RV Portland, #RV San Francisco, UC Davis , UC Santa Barbara, UCLA, #RV Utah, Washington State

Course card: View map

Live results: Results

Live Stream ($): RunnerSpace.com THE LINE UP Utah will send 14 runners to the Dellinger Invitational on Thursday, September 23 to race against a field made up of five top-25-ranked teams and three other teams that received votes in the latest USTFCCCA poll. Of the 14 races, six ran in the season opening race at the UVU Invite, where the Utes came in second. In the meantime, Keelah Barger , Hannah Butler , Morgan Jensen , Lauren Peterson , Simone Plourde , Emily Venters , Bella Williams and The Woolnough Way make their seasonal debut. Of those eight making their season debuts, Barger, Butler, Peterson, Plourde and Venters will make their debuts as part of the Women of Utah. Williams and Woolnough will also compete in their first cross-country race since the 2019 NCAA Championships, after sitting idle last season. LAST TIME OFF Utah had a great start to the season after the COVID-19 season didn’t impact the 2020 season until late March. Karli Branch placed the Women of Utah in second place with a PR time of 18:21.2 (third overall) in the UVU Invite 5k. Newcomers are now Lisa van Onselen and Ariel in the future went back-to-back to take seventh and eighth respectively in their first race in red and white. Brooke Manson finished 13th while Claire Ruosvick and Maren Busath checked in 20th and 23rd overall in their collegiate debut. Natalie Platil and Emma Earl y wrapped up the finishers for Utah, checking in on 30th and 43rd respectively. IN THE RANKING Heading into this week, Utah remains steady at number 6 in the USTFCCCA Mountain Region Poll. Meanwhile, the Utes rise one place in the national poll and receive 32 votes, also placing them in 32nd place in the country. PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS COMING TO SLC Utah will host its first Pac-12 Cross Country Championships since joining the league in 2011 at the Regional Athletic Complex on Thursday, October 29. The men’s 8k race starts at the RAC on Pac-12 Networks before the women conclude with the 6k race. Stanford will attempt to defend its titles on both the men’s and women’s sides, becoming the first school to win the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships on both sides since Colorado did it in 2015 and 2016. Since the reshuffle, Washington has become the only school to have an individual win in the same year it hosted on the women’s side, with Haley Herberg winning the 2020 title, while Stanford checking in as the only team on the men’s side to have an individual winner in the same. year it was hosted in 2018 in Grant Fisher. The Cardinal men are also the only team to claim the team title the same year it hosted the championships. NEXT ONE The Utes are again getting a few weeks off to regroup and train for their next game, which will take place just a few hours north at the USU Invite on Friday, Oct. 8 at the Reeder Cross Country Course. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utahutes.com/news/2021/9/22/cross-country-women-of-utah-headed-to-pnw-for-dellinger-invitational.aspx

