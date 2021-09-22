Cricket Australia redefines full backing of the board





At that same council meeting that was buzzing with dozy consensus, the directors also called Cricket Australias annual general meeting for October 14. This was a curious decision as Cricket Australias AGM was always scheduled for the last Wednesday or Thursday in October. The previous six were held on October 29, 31, 24, 25, 26 and 29. A cynical observer might wonder if Eddings brought forward the AGM by 14 days after learning that state associations were in the process of nominating Western Australian businessman John Gillam up for election as Independent Cricket Australia Director at the upcoming AGM. Gillam is the chairman of ASX-listed Nufarm and CSR and was previously the chief executive of Wesfarmers juggernaut hardware division, Bunnings, for 12 years, which quadrupled under his supervision (despite his miserable foray into the UK with the Homebase acquisition). He is also a former treasurer of the WACA Foundation and played cricket for Subiaco-Floreat. Gillam option Candidates for the board of Cricket Australia must first pass through the nomination committee, whose membership in 2021 will include CA directors John Harnden and Michelle Tredenick, Simpson from Queensland and WACA President Tuck Waldron. The state presidents are recruiting to move Gillam forward. But under CA bylaws, nominations close 21 days before the AGM, or September 23. By their calculated haste, Eddings and Tredenick have successfully set the clock on the Gillam option. Lucky for them, Baird and Rowell didn’t want to ruin the friendship! It is madness that the governing body of our national sport can be controlled by B-class personnel so committed to preventing the admission of high-quality personnel into their ranks. if The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week, Eddings and Tredenick tried to block Bairds nomination in 2020 on the basis that the former Prime Minister of Australia’s largest state did not have the required board experience! This from Tredenick, who is best remembered for her glorious stint as a director of Vocation Limited (since its liquidation, a $50 million class action settled, two fellow directors banned from managing companies, but certainly through no fault of her own). Cricket Australia has a chairman who is completely unfazed by serving without the trust of 33 percent of its shareholders (two states that represent more than 50 percent of the Australian population), not least because the chairmanship status and stipend of about $ 250,000 that’s important to him. This is the sad and shameful reality. Eddings is a suburban risk advisor who: uses his CA position to brighten up his small business (which, oddly enough, is its predecessor) David Peever owns 5 percent of). In comparison, the AFL committee is chaired by: Richard Goyder also chairman of Qantas and Woodside on a voluntary basis. The presidents of the national cricket associations are also all volunteers. It is truly mind-boggling that other CA directors could be remotely comfortable carrying on for another three years of this ridiculous stalemate, not to mention the multiple cultural and financial management issues that arose during Edding’s long watch. occurred. Something has to be given for sure.

