Sports
Namibia: cricketers on their way to World Cup
ANTICIPATION for Namibia’s first-ever appearance at the T20 Cricket World Cup is growing after the national team, the Eagles, were officially broadcast on a glittering feature Monday night.
On the same occasion, Namibia’s u19 team was sent to Rwanda where they will compete in the u19 Africa Cup, while Namibia’s women’s team, the Capricorn Eagles, were also welcomed after returning from the Africa T20 World Cup qualifier in Botswana, where they finished as Zimbabwe’s runner-up.
Cricket Namibia Vice President Polly Negongo paid tribute to the Eagles after qualifying for their first-ever T20 World Cup.
“They have made us proud, they have worked hard and are mentally and physically strong so we are excited and looking forward to their participation in the World Cup. Our u19 team will also go to Rwanda for the u19 Africa Cup and I hope that they will win there, to qualify for the U19 World Cup in 2022.”
Negongo had a special word of praise for the Capricorn Eagles, who lost to Zimbabwe in the Africa T20 Cup final by 13 runs on Sunday.
“Women’s cricket in Namibia has made huge strides, not only in Windhoek, but also in places like Walvis Bay. Nobody likes to lose, but your performances over the past few months have been fantastic and now you just have to work harder,” he said. .
“When we appointed Francois van der Merwe as the women’s coach, we thought he was the right person for the job and now I can confirm that. If I compare this team to what they looked like a year ago, they look like two different teams have improved so much, so keep pushing for the top position, keep working hard and the results will come your way,” he added.
Chalo Chainda of the Namibia Sport Commission said it was a special day.
“This is a very special day for Namibian sport, with the departure of our national and u19 teams, while also welcoming our women’s team. Well done, you made us proud, and now it’s back to the drawing board and I’m sure you’ll get through it and show the world what we’re made of,” he said.
“I can see that cricket in Namibia has become really professional. You can see all the companies that support Cricket Namibia and they will come on board if you do things the right way,” he added.
Chainda also praised Cricket Namibia for its efforts to bring about transformation within the sport.
“What we’ve seen here today is transformation. Boys and girls from places like Kuisebmond are now playing cricket and Cricket Namibia is giving our young boys and girls the chance to compete at the highest level. That’s what we want to see because sport transcends borders and can unite us.”
The Namibian Eagles will head to the UAE on Saturday, September 25, where they will play several warm-up matches against Scotland, Papua New Guinea and the UAE before the World Cup kicks off on October 17.
Namibia will play its group matches in Abu Dhabi on October 18 against Sri Lanka, on October 20 against the Netherlands and on October 22 against Ireland.
The top two teams in the group will then advance to the Super 12 stage of the competition, where they will be joined by the world’s leading cricketing nations.
The Namibian squad is as follows:
Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Stephen Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michau du Preez, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Michael van Lingen, Pikkie Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz. Mauritius Ngupita is the reserve.
The Namibian U19 roster is as follows:
Jack Parker (captain), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, JC Balt, Ryan Moffet, Ramon Wilmot, Alex Volschenk, Dylan Leicher, William Lottering, Dirkie Theunissen, Louis Pieters, Jan Hendrik Potgieter, JW Visagie, Lu-hendro de Waal, Renier Bosman .
