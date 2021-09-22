Football Training Report: Setting the Standard

OXFORD, Ms. Now that the Ole Miss football team has this weekend off, head coach Lane Kiffin announced his thoughts on having the SEC’s earliest farewell week on Wednesday, coincidentally when the rebels were sweltering hot during the conference game. While not necessarily happy with the way the schedule has gone, Kiffin and his staff have officially started preparations in Alabama with a few extra days to work with.

After that, Kiffin was asked several times by the media to reflect on his short time at Oxford and the changes from when he was appointed to lead the program in December 2019 to his team’s 3-0 start in 2021.

“I never said during a season that we have to win so many games. We just always try to improve,” said Kiffin. “There are so many variables with transfers these days. As always you have to be lucky and stay healthy. Rankings mean nothing until the last. But if you are where we are now, three games in the second year, the energy nationally, we do it freely well, the energy in kids’ minds is dramatically different now than it was two years ago.”

Another difference is the emergence of Matt Corral behind the middle. After an electric year in Kiffin and Jeff Lebby ‘s offense, Corral has not been delayed. Reigning Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week has completed 66 of 96 passes for 997 yards and thrown nine touchdown passes without turning the ball once.

“The first time I saw Corral throw… I turned to Lebby and told him that’s special,” Kiffin said. “He is extremely poor talented. Ole Miss fans should appreciate this as long as they have it. This is a generational weapon talent.”

Corral’s group of receivers has played a huge part in its sweltering season start, so much so that keying in one particular receiver will leave another to have a field day through the air. Braylon Sanders is a prime example of that, with eight catches, 133 yards, and two touchdown catches.

“When you see the other guys opening up, like ( Dontario Drummond ), ( Jonathan Mingo ), other guys, you just love seeing it. I’m happy for those guys. When my opportunity arises, I will take it to the fullest,” said Sanders.

In the days leading up to their matchup with top-ranked Alabama, Kiffin is looking for other players to rotate and contribute, albeit very difficult given how fast the attack is expected to progress.

“It’s tough, but we’re conditioning every day. We’re built for it. Just having all those (younger) guys ready to play, it’s going to be big for us,” Sanders said.

Speed ​​and execution played a big part offensively in nearly disrupting the Crimson Tide a year ago, a game Otis Reese still hasn’t forgotten it despite being in the stands because of the NCAA ruling. Now, as a key part of a defense that made significant strides a year ago, Reese is trying to take every opportunity to win with a statement.

“It’s a blessing. The margin for error is small, so when you get your chance in a big game like this, you have to take advantage of it. There’s a standard that we as players try to set,” said Reese.

Kicking off against Alabama on October 2 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by CBS as the network’s SEC Game of the Week.

