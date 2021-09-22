Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is doing ‘all he can’ to face Cincinnati Bengals

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on Wednesday he will “do anything” to be available to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining a left chest injury in a Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I don’t know how it happened, I just know it happened early in the race,” said Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger took 10 quarterback hits in that game, including a hard by defensive side Maxx Crosby on the fourth and 4th early in the second quarter. Crosby defeated right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor with an inside move, and his helmet drilled into Roethlisberger just below his left shoulder, near the Steelers logo on his jersey.

Roethlisberger, 39, said the injury hit him during the match, but as he hasn’t attempted a pass since then, he’s not sure how it will affect his throwing motion.

“Usually, when I reach for something outside the frame of my body or, you know, try to get up, get off the ground,” said Roethlisberger, describing when he felt pain with the injury.



Roethlisberger often had to knock off the ground on Sunday, when he stood up after being drilled by the Raiders’ pass rush.

“We knew they were going in there. They had a good rush that were going to be high-motor guys, going after it,” Roethlisberger said. “And so, you know, you have to prepare for that. But we all have to be better to eliminate hits, to have a better game, to have more big plays, to be more efficient. So it’s up to all of us to help those stuff.”

Sophomore guard Kevin Dotson acknowledged that not only was protection an issue, but the line also failed to support his quarterback after he took a crushing hit like Crosby’s on fourth and fourth.

“It was absolutely embarrassing,” Dotson said. “We didn’t notice it during the game, but if you look at it and watch it again, I really wasn’t going to pick it up like I should and stuff like that.

“We know it will never happen again, so it’s our fault.”

Coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the hits were all too frequent.

“He took too many hits,” Tomlin said. “We can run the ball better. We can get the ball out of his hand faster. We can stay on track and not get behind the sticks and get into situations where the win line is so far up that it increases the rush.”

Playing behind a young offensive line, Roethlisberger continued to acknowledge the growing pains his unit is going through more than two weeks into the season.

“I tell the guys a lot, nobody has to be great,” he said. “If we’re all good and collectively we can be great. You know, attacking is such a group effort. It literally takes all 11 guys to make it work, and if one guy here or there gets a little out of line, can affect the whole thing. So we just keep learning and growing and figuring out how we can try to get better.”

At this point, Dotson said, the offense is just one piece away from snapping into place, particularly when it comes to running the game — something Roethlisberger could protect.

“It’s always one thing that confuses us,” Dotson said. “It could be that the O-line is missing a block, a tight end is missing a block, someone is missing a hole. It’s always one thing. If we invent that one thing, we’ll definitely be great.”

Tomlin first announced his quarterback’s injury on Tuesday, saying it could affect his preparation for the week. Roethlisberger, who doesn’t normally train on Wednesdays, is no stranger to playing injury with limited on-field preparation. A year ago, Roethlisberger suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys and missed the entire week of practice after being considered close to a COVID-19-positive teammate. He didn’t miss a game, throwing for 4 touchdowns and 333 yards against the Bengals – also the Steelers’ upcoming Week 3 opponent.

When asked what needed to be done to make him feel at ease on Sunday, Roethlisberger played it close to the vest. “Today is only Wednesday,” he said, “so we have a lot of time to get ready to leave.”