



There is a metallurgical bond between Rod Laver and the Longwood Cricket Club. Australian legends five trophies from the US Pro Tennis Championships, won in 1964, 1966, 1967, 1968 and 1969, were earned on the lawns of the legendary club, located in the leafy suburb of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. And when the 26-inch-tall, 31-pound sterling silver Laver Cup was made in 2017, his 1967 trophy was melted into his melted makeup. You could say that the Rods trophy is part of the DNA of the Laver Cup’s genesis, which is really exciting, said Tony Godsick, who helped set up the annual Team Europe vs. Team World competition and agent belongs to tennis superstars Roger Federer and Coco Gauff. With the Laver Cup coming to TD Garden this week, Laver, 83, had the chance to return to Longwood on Tuesday to commemorate his titles. I loved the atmosphere here at the club, he said. There were usually 4,000 or 5,000 people enjoying the tennis. We always had great players competing. For me it was one of the great locations to play the game. Laver had already won the first of his record-breaking Grand Slams in two calendar years when he captured his 1964 trophy from the US Pro, as the tournament became known. That year, Queensland native Butch Buchholz and compatriot Ken Rosewall headed for the title match, beating Pancho Gonzalez on a drizzly, overcast afternoon 4-6 6-3 7-5 6-4. I remember playing Gonzalez. I ended up putting spikes on, Laver laughed. It was simply beautiful tennis, recalled former umpire Dick Land, overseeing the match. He was always composed and full of energy. He always had the next trick that was his advantage. The lefthander would take the trophy again in 1966, beating his rival Rosewall in an epic five-set final, 6-4 4-6 6-2 8-10 6-3. His 1967 trophy came via a 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-5 victory over Spaniard Andrs Gimeno. In all, between 1963 and 1970, Laver would reach the finals of the US Pro singles for eight years in a row. Between 1969 and 1971, he also won three consecutive doubles titles. He played like a little boy playing with a toy, Paul Sullivan recently recalled for his lifelong Longwood member. He would be so engrossed in playing with the toys that nothing bothered him. He just let everything fly. Founded in 1877, Longwood Cricket Club is also known as the birthplace of the Davis Cup, a competition close to Lavers’ heart. The first draw there took place in 1900, when the US played against Great Britain and then played under the British Isles flag. Laver was part of the Australian team captained by Harry Hopman to surpass India in the 1959 Davis Cup Inter-Zonal Final at Longwood, 2-0 in singles. The history of Lavers in Longwood is now complete, with its 1967 trophy incorporated into its namesake Laver Cup. It’s the feeling that it continues, Laver said. The Laver Cup trophy is one I’m proud of. It’s a great event.

