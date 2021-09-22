SEC to publish 2022 football schedule. – ESPN 98.1 FM





With nine weeks to go into the 2021 football season, the Gators can now look even further ahead. The SEC has released its college football for 2022 schematics on Tuesday night during special programming on the SEC Network. Florida has set up a few selective matchups and there will be several intriguing matchups throughout the league. Here’s our full season schedule for 2022! Which game are you most excited about? pic.twitter.com/lDVV5rUBan — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 21, 2021 September 3 Utah (Gainesville, Florida)

September 10 Kentucky (Gainesville, Florida)

September 17 South Florida (Gainesville, Florida)

September 24 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tennessee)

October 1 Eastern Washington (Gainesville, Florida)

October 8, Missouri (Gainesville, Florida)

October 15 LSU (Gainesville, Florida)

October 22 see you soon

October 29 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida)

November 5 Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

November 12 South Carolina (Gainesville, Florida)

Nov 19 Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tennessee)

November 26 State of Florida (Tallahassee, Florida)

December 3 SEC Championship (Atlanta, Georgia) Opponents that are not conference Florida is entering the season with six of its first seven games in the Swamp. The season kicks off with a game between Utah in Gainesville on September 3. Utah and Florida last met in Gainesville on November 19, 1977, when the Gators defeated the Utes 38-29. The Gators will face the Utes again in Salt Lake City in 2023. Florida has three other non-SEC opponents scheduled for the 2022 season. Including a trip to Tallahassee to play the state of Florida for a week of rivalry to close out the season. SEC matchups In turn, the Gators who play at home for most of the first half of the season will be out four of their last five games. One of those games includes the annual neutral venue game against Georgia in Jacksonville. It was also revealed that the Gators will not see Alabama in the regular season. Florida is traveling to College Station for the second time since the Aggies entered the conference in 2012. The game against Texas A&M will be sandwiched between SEC East opponents Georgia and South Carolina. Here it is: the 2022 #SECFB scheme Full Edition https://t.co/EN45xKaHRB pic.twitter.com/C15s2yj9yE — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 21, 2021 On the SEC in 2022, there will be several notable scheduled games, one of the first being Georgia will open the season on September 3 in Atlanta against Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff. LSU will team up with Florida State to open their season in New Orleans on September 4. Auburn will play his first five games at home before having back-to-back road games at LSU and Ole Miss. There will be a Week 0 game for the second time in four years when Vanderbilt travels to Hawaii. In 2019, Miami and Florida met in Orlando for the final match-up of Week 0. The SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is scheduled for Saturday, December 3.

