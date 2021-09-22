For the Boyles, field hockey is definitely a family affair

On the side of Andover, Boyles’ eldest daughter, Molly, 15, has started her freshman campaign by playing for Kate Dolan, who has coached the ever-tough Big Blue squad since 1990.

The date of the Andover vs. Thayer’s matchup has been marked on the Boyle family calendar since the prep schedules were released, and the excitement of the family was palpable in the weeks leading up to the match.

Once we knew they were both playing, it was all hands on deck, Kathleen said. The girls had a cavalry of extended family at play, and their older brother, Brendan, a group of friends from their hometown, Scituate, gathered for the trek to Andover.

I was really excited to play against [Molly], but I was also a little nervous because I knew she’s really good, Maren said about her sister.

Both sisters netted Thayer’s lone goal in Saturday’s matchup, and Molly secured an insurance count with 48 seconds left in a 3-1 win.

Some people say I gave some kind of soft slap, Kathleen Boyle said with a laugh, but I don’t remember doing that.

But, she added emphatically: The experience, as a mother and as a coach, was [] Once in a lifetime.

The Boyle sisters have been involved in sports all their lives and it seems almost inevitable that they will be drawn to hockey.

Their mother, born Kathleen Hickey, led Dartmouth High (Class of 1992) to a Division 1 state title and later was a four-year starter at Dartmouth College. There she met her future husband, Terrence, a three-year-old hockey player for the Big Green.

My parents used to talk about their sports moments in high school and college and how meaningful they were to share with their teammates and families, Molly recalled.

For Molly and Maren, competition between sisters is a constant, be it field hockey, ice hockey or lacrosse.

Everything we do, especially in sports, when we’re learning a new skill or something, we always try to see who’s the first to get it, said Maren.

Add Molly, we both know how hard the other has worked to play in high school, Molly said, so that helped us be happy when the other is successful.

The girls, according to Kathleen, have always tried to strike a balance by holding each other accountable, while remaining the biggest supporter of their sisters.

Their personalities couldn’t be more different. Maren says her sister is quiet until you get to know her, and Molly claims that Maren is always outgoing and talkative.

Even though they were slightly different, I think that makes our bond even stronger, Molly said. It makes us want to spend more time together outside of sports.

Despite being among the youngest members of their respective teams, Molly and Maren showed tremendous promise early on.

We haven’t played Thayer in a few years, but that’s clear: [Kathleen] has increased the kids’ level of play, teamwork and camaraderie, Dolan said. Everything seems on a different level than [when] we last saw them.

Their mother influences the game at Thayer and beyond.

She is the director of the True Grit Field Hockey Club, which she founded two years ago after experiencing firsthand the lack of club programs south of Boston.

When we started, we had 15 kids in that first clinic, and within a year we were several hundred, Kathleen said. There are teams at U14-U19 level.

She emphasized the importance of growing the sport of hockey throughout New England, and feels very fortunate to be at the forefront of this incredibly rewarding endeavor.

Hockey is a family, Kathleen said. That is certainly the case with the Boyles.

Molly Boyle (center) celebrated a Phillips Andover goal against Thayer. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Kathleen Boyle, who captained Dartmouth High to a Division 1 title in 1991 and played at Dartmouth College, is in her first full season as coach with Thayer. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Maren Boyle (24) scored the only goal for Thayer against Phillips Andover. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

quick hits

This is the season Masconomet (4-0-1) has been waiting for.

The core has been playing together since the third grade thanks to the formation of a Masco youth hockey program in Boxford. Their familiarity with each other has allowed for an easy flow into their game, which is what coach is Maggie Bridgeo is quite proud of.

It’s a very close-knit group, Bridgeo said. We have a strong core that has not only been together for four years, but since they were very young.

It pays off in a season where a match lineup can be changed quickly due to COVID protocols. Bridgeo notes that the ability to move players around the field and still have them offensive is a direct result of those years of experience together.

It also helps if your team has the same dynamism as a junior Maggie Sturgis, who has already scored 18 goals this season.

She is a player with a lot of energy, said Bridgeo. She does so many beautiful things on the field. She has very good accuracy and knows how to shoot into the corners, not the keeper.

Her team had a big test against Andover last weekend, resulting in a 2-2 title. It was a solid result against a program they admire. Their program is what we’ve been trying to achieve, Bridgeo said. We knew we should be playing end-to-end hockey. It was pure hockey and it was fun to watch.

Kat Cornetta also contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at [email protected]