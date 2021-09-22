Broncos open Mountain West play in Colorado State and Wyoming

MOUNTAIN WEST PLAY BEGINS

Thursday 23 Sept.

7 p.m. | Boise State in Colorado State |Score live|MW network

Saturday 25 Sept.

13:00 | Boise State in Wyoming |Score live|MW network

THIS WEEK IN BRONCO VOLLEYBALL

WHAT IS GOING ON: Boise State (11-1, 0-0 MW) opens Mountain West Conference game on the road in Colorado State (4-5, 0-0 MW) on Thursday and in Wyoming (8-4, 0-0 MW) on Saturday . A win on Thursday would set the Broncos a new record for best start in history at 12-1.

BRONCOS VS THE RAMS AND COWGIRLS:

COLORADO STATE: The Rams have dominated the series by a 19-1 margin. The Broncos are looking for their first win at Fort Collins, where they are always 0-11, including a 3-1 loss last spring in the only meeting between the programs.

WYOMING: Boise State and Wyoming are tied in this series with 14 wins apiece. Last year, the Broncos defeated the Cowgirls in two games in Boise. The Blue and Orange are 4-8 all-time in games played in Wyoming.

SCOUTING BOISE STATE: The Broncos go into the week with a total of 11-1 and a winning streak of nine games. Last week, the Broncos returned home where they placed Utah (3-1) of 10th on Sept. 13, then won two games over Santa Clara (3-0) and Oregon State (3-0) to take the Boise last. State Classic to win weekend.

Boise State will be led by All-MW in Spring 2021 and All-MW in Fall 2021 for 12 games Lauren Ohlinger who has recorded five double-doubles on the year and has team highs for kills (162), service aces (24) and points (197.0). Ohlinger leads the Mountain West in total kills, total service aces (tie), and total points. She is ranked 9th nationally for total service aces and 32nd in total points.

Makayla Hansen follows with 122 kills and 47 blocks. Kayly pau is third with 75 kills and 27 blocks, Alyssa Wissinger is fourth with 70 kills and team-high 65 blocks, while Alli O’Harra contributes 49 kills and 50 blocks.

As a team, Boise State takes 0.266 percent (1st MW / 34th NCAA) and keeps opponents 0.156 percent (2nd MW / 41st NCAA). The Broncos averaged 13.0 kills per set (5th MW), 2.91 blocks (1st MW/9th NCAA), 2.20 service aces (2nd MW/6th NCAA), and 13.93 digs (4th MW). Boise State is fourth nationally for total blocks (128.0) and fifth for total service aces (97).

SCOUTING COLORADO STATE: The Rams are overall at 4-5 after going 0-2 last week with a few losses against Colorado. Kennedy Stanford leads the team with 108 kills (3.0 kps) and Jacqi Van Liefde with 95 (2.64 kps). As a team, CSU gets 0.211 percent (6th MW), while its opponents have 0.219 (9th MW). The Rams were picked this fall to finish third in the 2021 Mountain West race.

SCOUTING WYOMING: Standing 8-4 overall, the Cowgirls go into the league coming out of a 2-1 weekend in Wichita, Kan., where they fell to current No. 16 Creighton (3-0) before catching both Wichita State (3-1) as Wichita State defeated. South Dakota (3-1). They are led by KC McMahon with 114 kills (2.78 kps) and Naya Shime with 92 (2.24 kps). As a team, Wyoming gets 0.226 percent (5th MW), while its opponents have 0.199 (6th MW). Wyoming was picked to finish fourth in the 2021 MW race.

FOLLOW THE ACTION: If you are unable to attend, the best way to keep up with the action is to visit the volleyball schedule on BroncoSports.com and click on the appropriate “Live Score” and/or “Live Stream” links for the specific match you are attending. want to follow. For home and Mountain West games, the live stream is free courtesy of the Mountain West Network.

BOISE STATE IN CONFERENCE OPENERS: The Blue and Orange have won their last two conference openers and are now 5-5 since joining the Mountain West, 3-4 on the road and 2-1 at home. Since the 1980 season, Boise State has been out more often than not to start conference games by a margin of 31 to 11, including this year. During that time span, the Broncos are 28-13 in conference openers, 10-2 at home and 18-11 on the road.

FACTS & NOTES: What You Need to Know About Bronco Volleyball

START WITH SCHOOL BOOK BINDING:Boise State is heading for a school record tying the start of a season to 11-1 overall after 12 games. That figure accounts for a two-way tie with the 1982 team (11-1). One more win sets a new school record for best start.

BRONCOS RECEIVED TOP-25 VOTES: Boise State earned seven points in the final AVCA Coaches Poll on September 20. Boise State is one of two MW programs to receive votes, with the UNLV taking 10 points.

BRONCO’S DISTURBED No. 10 UTAH:Boise State took its biggest win yet on September 13 at home when the Broncos defeated 10th-ranked Utah 3-1. The Utes had just beaten No. 3 Nebraska on the road after rallying two sets behind. It was also only the third win over an AVCA top-25 team in Boise State history.

Top-25 wins

9/16/2016 vs. No. 17 Santa Clara (3-1) in Boise

02/12/2016 vs. No. 20 Western Kentucky (3-0) in Stanford, California, NCAA 1R

9/13/2021 vs. No. 10 Utah (3-1) in Boise

HANSEN APPOINTED MW OFFENSIVE POW: Makayla Hansen was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on September 20 after leading Boise State to a defeat of 10th-ranked Utah and the Boise State Classic Championship. In the week, she hit .310 and racked up 32 kills, three service aces, 24 digs, 10 block assists and 40.0 points.

BOSS DOUBLE-DOUBLE:After missing week one, Danielle Boss caught fire in Irvine, California, during week two that led the Broncos to a tournament title at the UCI/Adidas Invitational (3-4) with three double-doubles. The senior now has a team high five, with the latest coming in victory over No. 10 Utah (42 assists, 15 digs) on Sept. 13.

BOSS RETURN TO SETTER: Senior Danielle Boss returns to Setter where she started the previous three campaigns. She entered the season as ninth all-time and fifth in the career assists rally scoring era (RSE) at Boise State with 2,151. She opened the season with 380 and finished seventh overall and fourth in RSE with 2,531.

THE BLUE WALL NATIONAL CORRIDOR: The Broncos frontline has registered double-digit team blocks in nine of its 12 games so far with a high of 15 against CSUN (September 10). The Broncos lead the Mountain West and are fourth nationally in blocking with 128, the wall is ninth in the NCAA for blocks per set with 2.91. Anchoring the wall so far in 2021 are Alyssa Wissinger with 65 blocks, Alli O’Hara (50), Makayla Hansen (47), Kayly pau (27), Lauren Ohlinger (22) Danielle Boss (15) and Jessica Donahue (9) who has just returned to the lineup and has played on a limited basis for the past two weeks.

WISSINGER NATIONALLY REGISTERED FOR BLOCKS: Alyssa Wissinger ranks fourth nationally for total blocks with 65 and 13th in blocks per set at 1.51.

BOSS NATIONAL GAIT IN ASSISTS: Danielle Boss is 21st nationally for assists per set with 10.90, which is second in the MW.