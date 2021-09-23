High school tennis: doubles teams set the tone for La Crosse Central | Preparations

Maggie and Sophie Hannum walked off the Central High School tennis courts after a doubles win, just as Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne were donning their backpacks to do the same.

Two courts away from the Hannums, teammates Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson battled to win the second set of their match against Logans Lauren Jarrett and Norah Hofland. And about 20 minutes later, after Johnson snuck in a quick shot from Jarrett and Holman lofted a handy shot to the back left corner, they would follow suit.

Those three combinations yielded straight set wins on Tuesday, giving the RiverHawks a 6-1 win over the Rangers to conclude an undefeated MVC regular season.

It’s a remarkable achievement, and one that wouldn’t have been possible without those doubles teams. And while Central (17-9, 6-0 MVC) has no more double wins to chase, the team hopes the doubles will continue to set the tone as it prepares for Monday’s conference tournament and beyond.

For us, our talent starts with the solidity of our doubles, from the Hannums to Katie to everyone else, said RiverHawks coach Paul Holman. It’s a very solid doubles group.

Some of that, Kayla Holman believes, can be attributed to experience. Of the Centrals doubles, five are seniors Holman, Vandermolen, Lysne and the Hannums, while Johnson is a sophomore.

People also read…

And it also helps that each team can push the others in practice.

We balance each other out really well in practice, said Holman, who plays with Johnson at No. 1 doubles. It’s great to have the chance to play with people of the same level as us. Our whole team is really at that level, so we were lucky with that.

Kayla and Katie, they know where to put the ball. They know how to play and it gives us a really good challenge, added Sophie Hannum, who plays at number 2 with her sister. I think it definitely helped us this year because we were used to playing that tough competition.

Chemistry is also key in doubles, and the Hannums take advantage of having played together since they were in seventh grade. Vandermolen and Lysne are also pretty comfortable with each other on number 3 doubles, while Holman and Johnson quickly clicked when Holman switched to doubles after playing number 4 singles as a freshman and number 1 singles as a sophomore.

There was a chance for Holman or Johnson to play singles this year, but junior Sienna Torgerud beat both for the No. 1 spot. That brought the two back together to build on a productive season this past spring, as the RiverHawks chose not to play last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I think the coaches even treated them (the spring) as kind of a practice season, Holman said. We didn’t have a conference, we played a lot of matches that they set up along the way. So we played as Verona, schools in the Madison area that were in their season, and then we went to Eau Claire twice, just random teams to get more experience.

So definitely step up.

The performance of each combination supports Holmans’ assessment; Holman and Johnson are 16-9, the Hannums are 19-6 and Vandermolen and Lysne are 16-10.

Of course, there have been challenges along the way. Holman said she and Johnson learned a lot from their losses to Holmens Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke and Central has been boosted from singles like Torgerud (11-12) and junior Allie Schlicht (19-4 at No. 4).

Holmen’s match came down to Allie winning, said Paul Holman. And that’s the beauty of team tennis, you could have the best player in the state, and it’s only one point for the team. We count on that. The idea of ​​team tennis is what it’s all about.

That will be especially true during the conference tournament, and Holman believes his team is well set to compete in the postseason, having played against the likes of Verona, Kimberly, Stevens Point and Oshkosh West as part of the non-conference schedule. .

In particular, the coach said Kayla Holman and Johnson have improved through those games, and closing Tuesday’s win over Jarrett and Hofland was an important step.

Jarrett and Hofland took the first game in the first set before Holman and Johnson took the next four en route to a 6-3 win. Holman and Johnson trailed 2-1, 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4 in the second set, but strong play at the net including the two above moves, first by Johnson and then by Holman helped them come back to win 7-5.

All three games on Monday before the conference will be like this, Paul Holman said. Everyone plays to get to that next game and the next game. And you know if you play sectionals, you’re out, you’re done if you don’t go any further.

Every point is important in every game. Our philosophy has always been the idea that if you lose one point, come back and get two. And they did that tonight.

Eric Lee can be reached at [email protected] or via Twitter @ByEricLee