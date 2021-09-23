Sports
UND hockey coaches are working to implement systems for 14 new players
There are many new names and faces to learn this season.
The Fighting Hawks have carried over more than half of their roster from last season. For the first time in nearly half a century, UND has more newcomers than returnees on the list.
There are 14 entrants in all nine freshmen and five transfers. There are 13 returnees.
“It’s going to be exciting for everyone to build and grow and come together,” said UND coach Brad Berry. “We started early. We came back here in July, got our volunteer training, went to summer school and they dug in and worked together. They learned who’s who and how things are run here. Those transfers and freshmen needed to know what North Dakota’s way is to build and grow together and be team-first, and how we compete every day and earn it every day.”
While TV, radio, print and internet media channels were introduced to the 2021-22 team on Wednesday, work continues behind the scenes to get the new players used to UND’s systems as the season approaches.
The technical staff may be on the ice with the team for four hours a week in the run-up to the exhibition game on October 2 against Bemidji State. They can also get off the ice for another four hours.
“We have a theme every day about what we want to cover,” Berry said of the system implementation. “It also has meetings, whether that’s individual or in a small group. The freshmen are a little bit different than the transfers. The transfers have been through college hockey, so I think they’re aware of some of the systems that are in place.” happens in college hockey.”
Berry said the coaching staff is trying to get the freshmen into smaller groups to invite more questions and a firmer discussion about the systems.
“If you come in a big group and you have meetings and you talk about your structure, then not many questions come back,” Berry said. “For whatever reason, they won’t ask a question. If you take a young man or some freshmen out and say, ‘Hey, what do you think of the D-zone coverage?’ or “What do you think of the pimples?” Then they will say, ‘Yes, I have a question about that.'”
Berry said it’s important for players to understand the structure, but he also doesn’t want to get them stuck in systems.
“If you really get into it, the game of hockey, and especially the way we play, we play a very intense game with a lot of competition, your natural reactions and instincts have to take over at some point,” Berry said. “It’s a combination of having structure in your game, but also making sure it doesn’t paralyze you in how you want to play. We want to play with a high tempo, high competitive, high tempo type of game.”
UND, which has won back-to-back National Collegiate Hockey Conference Penrose Cups, was picked to finish third in the annual NCHC preseason media poll behind St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.
“We want to use that as motivation,” Berry said. “Last year we were number 1. We want to try to get to that level, but we know it will be a journey. We know it will be a process. We know it won’t come overnight. “
|
