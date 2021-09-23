Sports
Yankees’ stretch run use of Luke Voit has sealed his fate
On back-to-back days, with unmissable matches ahead against the humble Texas Rangers, the New York Yankees chose not to put their best lineup on the field.
Play Luke you has regularly been a difficult puzzle to complete since the Anthony Rizzo takeover, for sure. But the Yankees did figure it out — fairly seamlessly — during the team’s 13-game winning streak.
As the winning ways evaporated and the postseason, once secured, once again became a long shot, Voit’s playing time dwindled.
The absence of the slugger in the regular lineup was not the only tOf course, that changed right after the 13-gamer. Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Wade also lost playing time to Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela (who, it must be said, are surprisingly among the team’s best hitters, although the optics are poor). With the departures of Velazquez and Wade, the team’s newfound penchant for speed also disappeared; they stole 20 bases in the whole first half, last in MLB, then 24 swept in less than a month between July 18 and August 14.
Then there’s Voit, who after some fighting early in the season has again become an above average batter. In fact, he’s been above average almost every second he’s been in New York.
And yet he sat there on the bench for a few games you have to win against a team that is in last place. As we suspected when Anthony Rizzo’s short-term move was made, his future is wired whether the team wants to admit it or not.
The Yankees seem done with Luke Voit, whether Anthony Rizzo stays or not.
Here’s what we know: The Yankees shopped aggressively in Voit during this year’s deadline, before and after Rizzo was acquired, and couldn’t find a buyer. He would have been one excellent suited another fast-growing team that needed an infusion of strength, but none were willing to bite based on his injury issues over the past year.
The Yanks assured us that although a deal never came, they were determined to rotate Voit in and out, and that Rizzo was simply a luxury they couldn’t pass up. Instead, Voit has been used during Rizzo’s COVID-19 absence, but rarely in its aftermath.
Voit hits .244 on the season with a 113 OPS+; Rizzo hits .250 with a 113 OPS+. Facts are facts; except for the defense, both men are nearly identical, but Voit has been hotter lately.
The funny thing is — and the Yankees still can’t get this through their heads (or rather not – this doesn’t have to be either/or, like us learned at the end of August.
Brett Gardner has had a solid second half but remains overexposed as he plays every day; he struggled through a 1-17 stretch prior to rocking a double on Tuesday. Joey Gallo can play centrally. That was part of why his acquisition felt so hugely important. Judge and Stanton in the corners. Rizzo first. Voit at DH. Play your best offense while maintaining an above average defense.
At times, it feels like Aaron Boone manages it as he reads the team’s playoff odds and says, “Well, probably not, but…maybe, I guess? Whatever. Nothing I can do.” New! Something you can do.
After five consecutive days of pinch hits, Voit went 1-10 with a homer and two walks in three games against Minnesota and Baltimore. As a punishment, he was given two days off. That’s the worst. It feels like the damage has already been done.
When the season ends, the team will have a baked-in Rizzo reset button to press when the first baseman enters the free market. He’s been patient and kind in a Yankee uniform, but hasn’t exactly been an offensive game-changer, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be returned.
However, a return seems more likely than the team keeping Voit, their slugger under control until 2024. Maybe one day we’ll learn what’s sour here.
|
Sources
2/ https://yanksgoyard.com/2021/09/22/yankees-stretch-run-use-luke-voit-sealed-fate/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]