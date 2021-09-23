Yankees’ stretch run use of Luke Voit has sealed his fate

On back-to-back days, with unmissable matches ahead against the humble Texas Rangers, the New York Yankees chose not to put their best lineup on the field.

Play Luke you has regularly been a difficult puzzle to complete since the Anthony Rizzo takeover, for sure. But the Yankees did figure it out — fairly seamlessly — during the team’s 13-game winning streak.

As the winning ways evaporated and the postseason, once secured, once again became a long shot, Voit’s playing time dwindled.

The absence of the slugger in the regular lineup was not the only tOf course, that changed right after the 13-gamer. Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Wade also lost playing time to Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela (who, it must be said, are surprisingly among the team’s best hitters, although the optics are poor). With the departures of Velazquez and Wade, the team’s newfound penchant for speed also disappeared; they stole 20 bases in the whole first half, last in MLB, then 24 swept in less than a month between July 18 and August 14.

Then there’s Voit, who after some fighting early in the season has again become an above average batter. In fact, he’s been above average almost every second he’s been in New York.

And yet he sat there on the bench for a few games you have to win against a team that is in last place. As we suspected when Anthony Rizzo’s short-term move was made, his future is wired whether the team wants to admit it or not.

Pretty obvious now that the Yankees have no interest in getting Luke Voit regular at bats or even trying to do so .864 OPS since he returned on August 8 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 21, 2021

The Yankees seem done with Luke Voit, whether Anthony Rizzo stays or not.

Here’s what we know: The Yankees shopped aggressively in Voit during this year’s deadline, before and after Rizzo was acquired, and couldn’t find a buyer. He would have been one excellent suited another fast-growing team that needed an infusion of strength, but none were willing to bite based on his injury issues over the past year.

The Yanks assured us that although a deal never came, they were determined to rotate Voit in and out, and that Rizzo was simply a luxury they couldn’t pass up. Instead, Voit has been used during Rizzo’s COVID-19 absence, but rarely in its aftermath.

Voit hits .244 on the season with a 113 OPS+; Rizzo hits .250 with a 113 OPS+. Facts are facts; except for the defense, both men are nearly identical, but Voit has been hotter lately.

The funny thing is — and the Yankees still can’t get this through their heads (or rather not – this doesn’t have to be either/or, like us learned at the end of August.

Brett Gardner has had a solid second half but remains overexposed as he plays every day; he struggled through a 1-17 stretch prior to rocking a double on Tuesday. Joey Gallo can play centrally. That was part of why his acquisition felt so hugely important. Judge and Stanton in the corners. Rizzo first. Voit at DH. Play your best offense while maintaining an above average defense.

At times, it feels like Aaron Boone manages it as he reads the team’s playoff odds and says, “Well, probably not, but…maybe, I guess? Whatever. Nothing I can do.” New! Something you can do.

After five consecutive days of pinch hits, Voit went 1-10 with a homer and two walks in three games against Minnesota and Baltimore. As a punishment, he was given two days off. That’s the worst. It feels like the damage has already been done.

When the season ends, the team will have a baked-in Rizzo reset button to press when the first baseman enters the free market. He’s been patient and kind in a Yankee uniform, but hasn’t exactly been an offensive game-changer, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be returned.

However, a return seems more likely than the team keeping Voit, their slugger under control until 2024. Maybe one day we’ll learn what’s sour here.