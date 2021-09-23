Replace ‘Batsman’ with gender-neutral term in cricket laws





The word “batsman” has been replaced with a gender neutral alternative in the official laws of cricket. Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns Lord’s and has been recognized as the authority on cricket laws since its foundation in 1787, says the change will take effect immediately. “Batsman” will be replaced by “batter”, which according to MCC recognizes “the changing landscape” of cricket. Assistant Secretary for Cricket and Operations, Jamie Cox, said: “MCC believes that cricket is a game for everyone and this move recognizes the changing landscape of the game in the modern age. “The use of the term ‘batter’ is a natural evolution in our shared cricket language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport.” The decision comes at a time when women’s cricket has experienced unprecedented growth at all levels in recent years, both in England and around the world. England defeated India in the 2017 World Cup final in front of a packed field from the Lord, and a member of that team, Alex Hartley, took on the social media trolls following the announcement of the MCC. “Some of the comments on this post make me angry,” she said. “If you hate it, grow up. Cricket is a sport for everyone and this is a small but big step.” In March 2020, just before the start of the COVID pandemic, the T20 World Cup final between Australia and India in Melbourne was watched by 86,174 fans. And this summer, the record attendance for a domestic British women’s game was broken, as 17,116 watched The Hundred’s final between the Oval Invincibles and the Southern Brave. The MCC’s decision was largely welcomed on social media, aside from the predictable number of dissenting votes on the Twitter thread.

