HUB Football | Official CAMP VII Roster Announced





The CAMP serves as a pathway and opportunity for aspiring pro athletes to show off their skills to talent evaluators from the NFL and other professional leagues, including the CFL. HUB Football, an ongoing series of one-day training camps, has attracted more than 350 players to train for scouts from the NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby. CAMPs are not combination style workouts, but they are designed to mimic workouts that routinely take place at NFL facilities across the country. Since HUB Football launched The CAMP in 2019, almost one in five players (20%) have signed a professional contract. Several contestants for the upcoming CAMP likely to spark interest are NFL veterans Brandon Marshall (Broncos) and Johnathan Cyprien (Jaguar). Among the expected attendees on the offense are two quarterbacks who recently attended NFL training camps in… Case Cookus (Vikings) and Roland Rivers III (Stalers). Both will be looking to recruit new teams as the injury bug is already making its way through the NFL just two weeks into the season. More recent prospects to watch include Virginia running back Shane Simpson and Memphis wide receiver Damonte Coxie, both of whom were products of the 2021 NFL Draft. They too will seek an opportunity to convince judges that they deserve a chance to play at the next level. Several under-the-radar players could also spark interest. They include Austin Peay running back Prince Momodu, who impressed on film with his tough running style and record-breaking Amherst College wideout James O’Regan. Other notable players to keep an eye out for include former XFL/AAF standout tight end Nick Truesdell, and recent HUB highlights, defensive gear Daryle Banfield from Brown University and former Midland defensive end Warren Thomas. At first glance, this looks like one of the most talented HUB rosters to date. Below is the official roster for next week’s HUB Football CAMP in Carson: QB Case Cookus, Northern Arizona QB Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock QB Collin Hill, South Carolina QB Austin Simmons, South Dakota QB Mitch Kidd, Redlands RB Prince Momodu, Austin Peay RB Shane Simpson, Virginia RB Reggie Corbin, Illinois RB Shannon Warren, Howard Payne RB Domineke McNeill, Wingate RB Tracy Brooks, N/A FB Nick Bawden, State of San Diego WR Damonte Coxie, Memphis WR Jordan Lasley, UCLA WR Dominic Davis, USC WR Darvin Kidsy, North Texas WR Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic Ocean WR Isiah Hennie, State of Sacramento WR James O’Regan, Amherst College WR Anthony Amison, Ohio, North WR Mark Michaud, South Georgia W.R. Keyon Thomas, Adams State WR Mike Moss, Robert Morris WR Mykel Traylor-Bennett, Akron TE Nick Truesdell, Grand Rapids CC TE Matt Seybert, Michigan St. TE David Grinnage, State of North Carolina TE Brandon Barnes, State of Alabama TE Jeff Ejekam, Leger TE Chad Steinwachs, Baldwin Wallace OL Daishawn Dixon, State of San Diego OL Tim Lynott, Colorado OL Brandon Murphy, Memphis OL Maurquice Shakir, Central Tennessee State DT Daryle Banfield, Brown DT Rusty Becker, California DT Darrius Moragne, Kansas DT Boogie Roberts, State of San Jose DT Domenique Davis, North Carolina-Pembroke DT Connor Flagel, Central Missouri DE Lavon Hooks, Mississippi DE Warren Thomas, Midland (NE) OLB Jordan Moore, LSU OLB Aaron Ortiz, Sioux Falls OLB Jeremiah Dadeboe, Maine OLB Angelo Garbutt, Missouri State ILB Brandon Marshall, Nevada ILB Terrill Hanks, State of New Mexico ILB Dele Harding, Illinois ILB Cecil Cherry, Tennessee-Martin ILB Solomon Ajayi, Liberty CB Michael Stevens, North Carolina St. CB Traveon Beck, California-Berkeley CB Doug Coleman, Texas Tech CB Jarnor Jones, Iowa State CB Dejohn Rogers, New Mexico CB Prince Charles Iworah, Western Kentucky CB Herbert Waters, Miami CB Dominique Martin, State Tarleton CB Chama Pierre, NW Missouri St. CB Grant Ibeh, Long Island S Johnathan Cyprien, FIU S Tyson Graham, South Dakota S Quinlen Dean, New Hampshire S Kimario McFadden, State of South Carolina LS Frank Feaster (FB), Muhlenberg LS Erik Lawson, East Carolina K Israel Farfan, New Mexico Highlands P Simon Laryea, Abilene Christian P Rashaan Miller, Southern Utah P Karl Schmitz, Jacksonville *Make sure to tune in to ‘The State of Football’ on NFL Draft Bible, part of the FanNation Network on Sports Illustrated, on weekdays at 9:00 AM Eastern for the latest HUB Football updates and breaking news from around the world world! Click here to view Click here to buy Click here to view Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay up to date with all the players who qualify for the NFL Draft and where they can go in the draft. Click here to view Click here to view Check out the latest and greatest, most current, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible. Click here to view

