Lawrences Kitio, WW-P South Win Mercer County Tournament Girls Tennis Titles





Tournament Brackets Leticia Kitio may be a junior, but she’s a rookie in high school tennis, and as of Wednesday, she’s also the first singles champion of the Mercer County Tournament. Kitio took four straight-set wins over two days between Monday and Wednesday at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, never giving up more than two games in a set until he faced another junior, Huns Amanda Francis, in Wednesday’s final. Kitio took that, 7-5, 6-4. There was one time in the second set when I was 4-3 down, which really confused me a bit, but I came back and it was good, Kitio said. Everyone is riding on me, so I have to keep going. During her freshman year, Kitio moved back to Lawrence from Union, and between the idea of ​​joining the team after her potential freshman season had already started, and the pandemic during her sophomore year, Kitios Cardinal’s debut was later than it had been. can be. Kitio tops the Cardinals lineup 3-0 so far, and the stakes are set to increase next week. On Monday, along with a perennially strong opponent in Princeton, Lawrence and the rest of the state will learn their NJSIAA tournament paths, with that tournament starting September 30. Right now I feel like we can do a great job. Me and (second singles finalist) Sara (Suri), were going heavy and doing a lot at this point, Kitio said. West Windsor-Plainsboro South, the only team to win multiple flights at the MCT, took the team title by 24 1/2 points, three-and-a-half ahead of WW-P North. Their (20), Princeton (19) and Hightstown (17) rounded out the top five. The title was the first for WW-P South since 2015, with Hightstown winning the next three and Princeton the defending champion of 2019. The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. WW-P Souths flight victories came from rookie Rasika Anandakumar on second singles and the second doubles duo of sophomore Anna Zhao and junior Amy Zheng. The Pirates also saw Alyssa Yang reach the final on third basehits. WW-P South, 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Colonial Valley Conference, has a busy schedule next month, with 13 regular season games still scheduled, along with however far the Pirates may go in the NJSIAA tournament . It was a very nice tournament. I’m happy with the results, said WW-P South coach Carla Crawbuck. Since we won this, I think we should do pretty well (moving forward). Runner-up WW-P North won on the third single with sophomore Jayani Velsamy and had the finalists in both doubles in seniors Sabrina Chang and Kirthi Chigurupati as first and freshmen Aleesha Ilahi and Anjali Vemuri in second. Along with Kitio on the first singles, Lawrence had Suri as a finalist in the second single. Princeton, with juniors’ first doubles winners Sophia Kim and Lucia Marckioni, and Hun, with Francis, each had one finalist. Final results: First singles: Leticia Kitio, Lawrence, def. Amanda Francis, Hun, 7-5, 6-4; Second singles: Rasika Anandakumar, WW-P South, def. Sara Suri, Lawrence, 6-2, 6-3; Third singles: Jayani Velsami, WW-P North, def. Alyssa Yang, WO-P South, 7-6(2), 6-7(4), 7-5; First double: Sophia Kim/Lucia Marckioni, Princeton, def. Sabrina Chang/Kirthi Chigurupati, WO-P North, 6-3, 6-3; Second doubles: Anna Zhao/Amy Zheng, WW-P South, def. Aleesha Ilahi/Anjali Vemuri, WO-P North, 6-2, 6-3. Team Scores: WW-P South 24, WW-P North 21, Hun 20, Princeton 19, Hightstown 17, Princeton Day 16, Lawrence 16, Peddie 11, Hopewell Valley 10, Allentown 8, Notre Dame 7, Steinert 6, Ewing 6, Nottingham 5 , Hamilton West 5, Trenton 5, Stuart 4.

