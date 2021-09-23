Army West Point NCAA college hockey Atlantic Hockey Association

WESTPUNT Colin Bilek would like to leave last season behind.

It’s not because he’s had a difficult season with army hockey, quite the contrary. Bilek was named second-team All-American last season and his 18 goals ranked second in NCAA Division I.

I would just say that as I go into this year, I am already over the past year, Bilek said. It’s Go time now and all those things from last year are over.

Whatever his feelings, Bilek’s reputation will follow him into his final year. Bilek was voted Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year by the coaches.

“I’m very humbled to be recognized for something like this,” he said. A lot of that stuff is based on what happened last season, so it’s very cool.

I don’t think Colin getting preseason player of the year is a big surprise, said Army coach Brian Riley. Everyone in college hockey noticed what he did in terms of scoring the goals. In goals per game, he was only behind Cole Caulfield, now with the Montreal Canadiens and the Hobey Baker winner. There are many good players in Atlantic Hockey and I am not surprised that the coaches have chosen him.

Bilek is the Atlantic Hockeys active leader in power-play goals (16), fifth in points (62) and tied for second in goals (32).

Riley holds Bilek against his teammates as a player to match.

I told one of our plebes (freshmen) that the guy you should be looking at is Colin Bilek, because if you can be the type of player he is in terms of the energy and the will to win, you can have a great have a career, Riley said. He wants to become a better hockey player every day. I’ve never seen anyone who has all that. It is contagious.

With second-team All-American goalkeeper Trevin Kozlowski bucking the defense and Bilek lightening up the offense, the 2020-21 Army team went on an unprecedented 15-game unbeaten run from early January through the opening round of the Atlantic hockey playoffs. . Bilek had a run of 13 matches and scored goals in 11 of those matches. He had the three-time overtime winner in the 114th minute against Sacred Heart in the ninth longest game in NCAA history, taking the Black Knights to the Atlantic semifinals.

I’ve never had a 13-game winning streak and I’ve never scored at that pace, so it was incredibly fun, Bilek said. I don’t think there is anything more fun than winning hockey games and I don’t think there is a hockey player who doesn’t like scoring goals. Last season was very special and it’s cool to reminisce about what we achieved as a team last year and some individual things I planned to do and achieved last year. They are very cool to look back on.

Sophomore forward Lincoln Hatten, junior defenseman Thomas Farrell and senior defenseman Anthony Firriolo earned votes for the AHA preseason team.

Black Knights came in third

Atlantic Hockey’s coaches followed the playoff finish, voting Army No. 3 in the preseason poll, behind three-time playoff champion American International and 2021 finalist Canisius.

It’s probably a factor of respect for what militaries have been able to do in recent years, Riley said. It’s nice to see you go to the top, but when all is said and done you have to go out and prove yourself and you should.

Riley was a bit surprised by the number 3 spot as the Black Knights have to replace four prominent players at the back. In addition, the league’s balance has shifted with the influx of approximately 50 transfers, many of whom are graduates who have been given an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the COVID pandemic concerns.

We lost an All-American goalkeeper and three (defenders) who were the backbone of our (defensive) corps and played minutes from the day they got here, Riley said. Last year, the strength of our team was that experience. I think that’s the question mark this year, and the only way to get experience is to let guys play.

The rest of the poll has No. 4 Rochester Institute of Technology, No. 5 Sacred Heart, a sixth place tie between Niagara and Mercyhurst, No. 8 Bentley, No. 9 Air Force and No. 10 Holy Cross.

Army opens the season on October 2 in Providence.

