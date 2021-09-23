5-11! 4-11! 5-11! National Olympic table tennis champion suffered a crushing defeat, the crowd was crushed and shook his head speechless after the match





On September 19, Beijing time, the Men’s Table Tennis Team inaugurated a focus match at the National Games. As a result, Xu Xin, who represented Shanghai, lost 0-3 to Liang Jingkun, who represented Hebei. Xu Xin only scored 14 points in the game. It is also the first time that the National Olympic champion in table tennis has lost to a player who did not compete in the Olympics. Xu Xin previously won the Olympic Men’s Team Championship on behalf of the National Table Tennis Team. This time he came to the National Games. He had big ups and downs in team competitions. However, he had achieved victories before. This time, Shanghai represented the mighty Liang Jingkun, Xu Xin couldn’t find the feeling at all and was suppressed as soon as he came up and lost 5-11. In the following games, Xu Xin still had a significant offensive and defensive deficit, losing another game by a large score 4-11. Xu Xin, who was trailing 0-2, remained passive. Against Liang Jingkun there was absolutely no chance and morale was lost. The whole game was completely passive. After losing another game 5-11, he lost 3 games in a row and swallowed these National Games. First defeat. A total of 14 points were scored in 3 games, which is really unexpected. Xu Xin himself felt helpless. Before that, only Chen Meng lost to Wang Manyu and suffered the Olympic champion’s first defeat. However, Wang Manyu was actually also an Olympic champion. Therefore, Xu Xin’s loss to Liang Jingkun is the first time the national table tennis Olympic champion lost to the national table tennis outside the Olympics. players. Of course, it’s not uncommon for Liang Jingkun to beat Xu Xin. As one of the most powerful players in the current national table tennis team, Liang Jingkun is expected to complete his succession in the Paris Olympic cycle. In fact, the current lineup of men’s table tennis is very variable. Compared to the younger generation of women’s table tennis players, Malone and Xu Xin are actually veterans. Whether they can make an appearance at the Paris Olympics is still unknown, so other players will be looking as well. When it comes to hope, a group of Mesozoic players like Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan, if they don’t seize the opportunity, it’s too late!

