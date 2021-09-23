Police looking for suspect in attempted robbery at Cricket Wireless store





CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators hope the public can help them identify a suspect responsible for an attempted armed robbery of a cell phone store in University City. The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Cricket Wireless store at 5700 University Pointe Blvd. Company surveillance video shows a suspect entering the company and looking at some phones. According to police, the suspect even spoke to an employee at the store. Detective Adrian Johnson of the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the suspect asked how many employees worked at the store and inquired about getting a job before leaving the company. We think he was just reviewing the scene. We think he intended to rob the company, but he wanted to see how many people there were. this person had absolutely no interest in applying, Johnson explains. The detective said the suspect returned to the company minutes after he left. Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching an employee at the company counter and pulling a firearm from his hooded sweatshirt. That suspect then went over the counter with the firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded money and iPhones from that company, Johnson explained. The video footage shows the suspect walking past the employee and then walking to the back of the store. Footage from another camera shows the young man running through a back room and ascending through a back door. Nothing has been taken from the company. Johnson said he thinks the suspect got nervous and left the robbery attempt. I think the suspect’s inexperience was the reason why he left the company, Johnson said. The detective explained that although nothing was stolen from the company, the suspect still attempted theft. He is definitely wanted and we want to identify him because he poses a threat to the residents of Charlotte. He tried it once and we think he will do it again and we don’t want this to happen. We want to find him before another crime like this happens, Johnson said. Police describe the suspect as a thin, high school-age man, around 59. The suspect was wearing a gray Nike pullover hoodie, blue jeans and a checked mask during the attempted robbery. Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a monetary reward if they have information leading to an arrest. Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

