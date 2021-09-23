Daniel Carlson jokes about beating himself in fantasy football after his amazing week 2 showcase





After winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in his career, Daniel Carlson compared the mental preparation of an NFL kicker to someone who plays golf to someone who just gets into the zone and has “tunnel vision” for the task at hand. is available. “It’s often more of a mental sport for us than it is physical,” said Carlson. “For me, that’s something where experience has definitely paid off. That’s why you see kickers who are a lot older in the league. I think I’ve grown a lot mentally in the NFL over the past few years and that has definitely paid off.” Just personality, confidence, all those things are huge. I think that’s at least 60 percent of the kicking and always will be.” The maturation of the kicker is visible to all, not only this season, but also because it is suitable for silver and black. The former Auburn Tiger went from 73.1 percent of his field goals in his second season in the league to 94.3 percent the following season. So far, he has not missed a single field goal or extra point attempt in 2021. His player of the week selection was in part up to a 4-for-4 field goal performance, converting on field goal attempts of 33, 41, 45 and 46 yards against the Steelers. “Obviously it’s a team thing. The whole unit as a whole, 14 points in the game, that’s a huge deal for that win,” he said. “For me, every kick, whether I have one kick or five, six, whatever it is, each kick has exactly the same value. It’s points for the team. We’re glad we were able to take this opportunity a few chances. ” last match. Getting an award is kind of like icing on the cake.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.raiders.com/news/raiders-daniel-carlson-cost-himself-fantasy-football-win-great-kicking-showca The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos