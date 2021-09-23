Fans erupt over Andy Murray moment, Moselle Open

The moment when Andy Murray reached his first ATP quarterfinal in two years. Image: Getty/Tennis TV

Andy Murray has stunned the tennis world after reaching his first ATP quarterfinal since 2019.

The former world No. 1 entered the quarters of the Moselle Open in Metz on Wednesday with a convincing 6-3 6-3 victory over Vasek Pospisil.

‘VERY SAD’: Tennis fans upset at Naomi Osaka’s announcement

‘SAD NEWS’: Simona Halep announces heartbreaking split

The victory was an excellent follow-up to his opening win in three sets against Ugo Humbert, the number 26 in the world.

Murray had suffered a demoralizing defeat in a quiet Challenger event in Rennes last week.

However, he has managed to come back impressively by breaking Pospisil in the seventh game of the opening set, which he closed when the Canadian failed to hold on again.

World No. 66 Pospisil rallied at the start of the second set to immediately break the former World No. 1 and then held on to take a 2-0 lead.

But Murray kept calm to stay in the set and eventually broke back to the level at 3-3.

A hold from Murray kept the pressure on before a couple of unforced errors from Pospisil saw the Brit serve for the match.

Andy Murray in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Murray agreed to an impressive hold and took a first match point when Pospisil sent another ball into the net.

“For me, this period of the past few years was the most I’ve really played,” said Murray, who had pushed world number 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in the first round of the US Open last month.

“My body feels good and I’m starting to get a little bit of confidence every game, I’m starting to see the points and how I want to play them, which is great.”

Fans were left in disbelief after Murray reached his first quarterfinal at ATP level in two years.

Andy Murray in first ATP quarterfinal since 2019

Murray’s quarter-final place will be his first appearance among the last eight since winning his 46th career title in Antwerp in October 2019.

“The results are coming, my tennis is getting better,” said the 34-year-old Scotsman.

Story continues

“It will not be easy if I want to reach the final, but I play well and I have a chance.”

The 34-year-old has undergone two hip surgeries in the past three years.

“Over the past year there have been times when I was a bit confused and didn’t see how the points develop, which for me has always been a strong part of my game and I felt quite uncomfortable on the pitch when I felt that way” , said the three-time grand slam champion.

“I’m starting to get that back and the results are coming and my tennis is getting better.”

In Wednesday’s late game, No. 2 Pablo Carreno Busta secured his place in the quarter-finals with a straight-set win over Mikael Ymer to make it 7-5 6-2.

French wildcard Lucas Pouille delighted the home crowd at Court Central with his 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory over Canada’s Brayden Schnur.

German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, who made it to the fourth round of the US Open, defeated lucky loser Antoine Hoang in three sets, 6-2 3-6 6-4.

with agencies

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.