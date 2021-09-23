The committee assesses important changes for the upcoming ice hockey season





Lezenski and Wellesley AD John Brown briefed the committee on the ongoing rescheduling process for the new statewide tournament. While any team that wanted to move up to a higher division from the first placement was automatically awarded, Lezenski estimated that more than 40 programs called for downs, and all but one had been awarded on the first wave of appeals. The committee also discussed the MIAA power rating system, which will include a limit of 3 goals per game for boys and girls hockey. Ware emphasized the need to communicate to ice hockey programs about the two rule changes, optional 17-minute periods and mandatory 5-minute 4-on-4 overtime hours that were completed in June as part of the MIAA’s biennial rule change process. In-season tournaments must first use the official MIAA overtime format. If the game is tied after 5 minutes OT, the tie will be declared for MIAA record and power ratings purposes, and then any additional overtime or shootout format may be used to determine a winner, if necessary. Pearson also introduced a few new committee members: Auburn AD Brian Davis (District 2) and Bridgewater-Raynham AD Billy OConnell (District 8), as well as the new MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin, who attended the meeting as an observer. Stick to communication In the MIAA field hockey committee meeting held virtually Wednesday morning, the operative word was communication. As the association moves into a statewide hockey tournament (along with soccer, football and girls’ volleyball for the fall season), in which the four divisions will be seeded by power ratings, it is imperative that schools submit scores to the Arbitrator on a daily basis. database. According to associate director Sherry Bryant, contact person for the hockey committee, the plan is to announce the first rankings next week. If a school does not report scores in a timely manner, it will be obvious and will affect the overall ranking for everyone. The bus driver shortage is an ongoing problem for schools across the state, and that includes the transportation of athletic teams after school at the varsity and sub-varsity levels. In the first two weeks of the school year, the issue has resulted in match cancellations and late start times. What happens in the state tournament, when traditionally most field hockey games are scheduled at 2:30 PM? And now, in a statewide tournament, resulting in longer road trips. What happens if, for example, Rockport has to go to Smith Academy (Hatfield) for a game? asked committee chair Mary Ryan, the longtime coach at Rockport. That 2:30am start, especially for host schools that don’t have lighted fields, will require a much earlier release from school. And will administrators grant a departure request at 11 a.m.? Everyone agreed that this is a common problem, requiring open lines of communication between sports directors and executives. This conversation isn’t new, said Ryan, who said she’s gotten numerous questions from ADs and coaches up north. Bryant acknowledged the bus challenges and said we need to be very communicative and supportive of each other. Craig Larson of Globe staff also contributed to this story. Jim Clark can be reached at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/09/22/sports/committee-reviews-significant-changes-upcoming-ice-hockey-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos