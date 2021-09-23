upset! The national table tennis world champion lost 0-3, the 41-year-old veteran did a miracle: successively cut Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun





On September 21, Beijing time, the men’s table tennis team of the National Games participated in the bronze medal match. Hou Yingchao, who performed exceptionally well this time, continued to perform magically. He defeated national table tennis general Liang Jingkun 3-0. Leading the team to eliminate Shanghai, where Xu Xin is located, and defeat Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun, two quasi-main players of the national table tennis. Not to mention that 41-year-old Hou Yingchao is currently the top player in national table tennis, but over 40 he must be the strongest. represent! In this game, the Shaanxi team has absolute confidence in 41-year veteran Hou Yingchao. Hou Yingchao led the team to perform well in the group stage. It was even more impressive in the knockout stage. Against Shanghai led by Xu Xin, Hou Yingchao won 2 opponents in a row. General, eventually helped Shaanxi upset 3-2 and passed. In another championship battle in Beijing, 41-year-old Hou Yingchao performed extremely well against 21-year-old Wang Chuqin. He beat his opponent 3-2 to take the lone run in Shaanxi. Even though he lost to Malone, Hou Yingchao was already impressive. In this bronze medal match against Hebei, in the face of Liang Jingkun who performed extremely well in this match, Hou Yingchao kept cutting the ball himself, which still made the younger generations very uncomfortable. Liang Jingkun was unable to conquer Hou Yingchao’s defense and first lost a match 6-11. , And then remained passive, 4-11 lost another game. Hou Yingchao didn’t give his juniors a chance. Although Liang Jingkun is the current quasi-main player of the National Ping Pong, he seems to be full of loopholes for Hou Yingchao. In the end, Hou Yingchao ended the suspense 11-7, beating his opponent 3-0 with a total score. First beheaded Wang Chuqin, and then win Liang Jingkun, Hou Yingchao is impressive. In fact, Hou Yingchao’s recent national championship beat the national table tennis general in this way. While it is not to say that Hou Yingchao has the highest level of national table tennis, it is only 40+. From the perspective of players in the age group, there really isn’t a second person in the world who has the fighting power of Hou Premier League. His strength should exceed Boll’s current state, which is declining. Hou Yingchao proved that he can compete with today’s top players.

