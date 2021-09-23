No. 12 Penn State Hosts Northwestern





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 12 Penn State women’s soccer team returns to Jeffrey for the first time in 25 days as the Nittany Lions host the second Big Ten game of the season in Northwestern. Game information Date: Thursday 13 September | 19:00 ET

Location: Jeffrey Field

Series History: PSU, 27-4| Last meeting: February 25, 2021 PSU, 4-1

Live stats

live stream Penn State Breakdown National ranking: #12

Record: 6-2-0

Top scorers:Payton Linnehan 6 goals, Ally Schlegel , Sam Coffee 3 goals

Top assists:Payton Linnehan, Sam Coffee 3 assists Last time out The No. 8 women’s soccer program completed its five-game road trip against No. 16 Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights used a late penalty when they topped the Nittany Lions. Last time vs. Northwest The Nittany Lions’ three goals in the second half propelled them to their first win of the 2021 spring season. Penn State (1-1-0, 1-1-0) topped Northwestern (1-1-0, 1-1 -0). Goals were scored by seniorsKristin Schnurrand Sam Coffee and Ally Schlegel scored two goals and added an assist to the win. Northwestern Distribution Record: 4-4

Top scorers: Josie Aulicino 4 goals

Top assists: Josie Aulicino 6 assists Last time out for Northwestern Northwestern took a lead in the second half, but a second half of two goals from Iowa resulted in a 2-1 loss on the road for the Wildcats last Sunday. additional notes The Nittany Lions currently hold the No. 4 RPI in the NCAA and had the No. 1 RPI in non-conference leagues. Penn State still has the toughest schedule in the NCAA. Cumulative opposition on the Penn State schedule this season has a record of 91-28-20 through games on Sept. 22. Senior Captain Sam Coffee ranks second in NCAA Division I active leaders with 123 points and leads the nation with 49 assists. In her three seasons at Happy Valley, Coffey appeared in 49 games with 48 starts. She has scored 20 goals and added 25 assists in those games. Red shirt junior captain Ally Schlegel has scored 27 goals and added 14 assists in her first 49 games at Penn State. Of her 27 goals, 10 have been match winners. head coach Erica Dambach has 277 career wins, 237 at Penn State. Parking information Parking for the women’s soccer game vs. Northwestern at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, September 23 at 7:00 PM is available at the following locations beginning Thursday, 5:00 PM: Stadium West, Jordan East, Porter North (Jeffrey Field Event Parking Interactive Map)

oNo fees with a valid Penn State parking permit

o $5.50 prepaid through ParkMobile –https://psu.parkmobile.io/jeffrey-field(select “Women’s Soccer Penn State vsNorthwestern” from the list of events, then the desired parking space SEE DETAILS BELOW)

o$10 day-of-event without prepayment (use pay station or ParkMobile app zone no. 95112) ParkMobile prepayment information Prepayment is required by Wednesday, September 22 at 11:59 PM, otherwise the day-of-event rate will apply.

Guests must park in the parking lot selected on the ParkMobile website at the time of purchase

The correct license plate information must be registered with ParkMobile before parking for the event

All vehicles must be parked with the license plate facing the aisle closest to the parking lot so that payment can be verified by parking enforcement personnel. Note: If a vehicle other than the one registered with a ParkMobile reservation needs to be driven, users should contact ParkMobile Member Support via theParkMobile websiteor app (Chat Support Settings) to request a vehicle change for that reservation. Parking for non-football events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. Email [email protected] or call 814-865-1436 for more information about parking for this event. Penn State’s women’s football season is presented by the Smeal College of Business.

