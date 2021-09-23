No special quarantine deals for England Ashes cricket players despite reports tour could collapse

British cricketers traveling to Australia for this summer’s Ashes series will not get “special deals” that will allow their partners or families to join them, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stated.

While the England cricket team is allowed to enter Australia under a special exemption, their partners or families are not allowed to join them at this stage.

Several players said they would boycott the Test if their loved ones couldn’t travel, and former English Test cricket captain Michael Vaughan said the overcrowded cricket schedule meant several English players faced the prospect of being isolated for several months unless waivers be granted.

At a dinner in Washington this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly warned Mr Morrison that the entire tour could collapse if existing rules were not relaxed.

Mr Johnson reportedly tried to convince Mr Morrison at a dinner in the US. ( Reuters: Henry Nicholls

Under Australia’s national plan to get out of the pandemic, international borders will open to vaccinated people once 80 percent of Australians over 16 have received a double dose.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Mr. Morrison said no additional waivers have been granted.

“I would like to see the Ashes continue, as I shared with Boris last night,” he told reporters in Washington.

“But there are no special deals because what we want is for vaccinated people to be able to travel.

“I don’t see much difference in skilled workers or students who can come to Australia if you get that vaccination coverage.

“Those who come for that purpose when it comes to their profession, playing cricket, I don’t see the difference between that and someone coming as a skilled, qualified engineer or someone getting ready to study.”

Cricket Australia ‘extremely confident’ all players will travel

The England team will arrive in Australia in November, ahead of the first test in Brisbane in December.

But some cricketers with young children, such as Ben Stokes or Jos Buttler, are likely to first play in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates before flying straight to Australia, meaning they could spend months without seeing anyone but their teammates. .

Cricket Australia is in talks with state and federal governments about quarantine arrangements for the players.

It managed to secure waivers for the families of Indian players last summer, and a spokesman said they were “extremely confident that the full contingent will come and play the full five Tests”.

The situation is politically challenging for Mr Morrison as many Australian citizens remain stranded abroad due to closed borders and limited quarantine capacity.

Granting travel exemptions for the families of famous foreign cricketers would likely spark criticism as some Australians have not seen their loved ones since the start of the pandemic.

As the vaccine rollout in Australia begins to accelerate, Mr Morrison said the country is getting closer to opening borders.

“This week we’re hitting three quarters of Australians over 16 on the first dose, and we’re going to hit one in two who got their second dose. And those vaccination numbers will continue to climb,” he said.

“And as they increase, the chances of living as normally as possible with the virus again will get closer every day.”