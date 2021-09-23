Sports
Arizona’s free-running streak ranks as longest in state sports history
The University of Arizona football team now has a school record 15 games in a row after losing to FCS program NAU for the first time since 1932 last week.
It is the longest current losing streak in college football.
And the end is not in sight.
ESPN’s Football Power Index predicted that the game against NAU would be the only win for the Wildcats this season.
Now the team must upset one of the following Pac-12 opponents on its remaining schedule to end the slip this season: Oregon, UCLA, Colorado, Washington, USC, California, Utah, Washington State, State Arizona.
Will it end the slip this season?
We will have to wait for the answer.
For now we were curious where 15 Consecutive Arizona Losses ranked among other major Arizona sports teams for consecutive losses.
Three more losses during this slip would set the Wildcats the longest losing streak among Arizona’s major sports teams in state history, according to our research.
Arizona Diamondbacks: 17 games
The Diamondbacks have lost 24 games in a row on the road this season, and their… overall loss streak was 17 games.
It was an incredible achievement not to win a baseball game from June 1 to June 21.
The team is currently 48-103 on the season.
Phoenix Suns: 17 games
in 2019, the Suns lost a franchise record of 17 consecutive games.
“(It feels) really good,” said Suns guard Devin Booker with a big smile after a 124-121 win over the Miami Heat on the road broke the skid. “It feels like we’re out. We were in jail.’
ASU Men’s Basketball: 15 Games
The ASU men’s basketball team lost 15 consecutive games in the 2006-07 season.
ASU was coached by Herd Sendek and did not win a game from December 22 to February 18.
The Sun Devils only went 8-22 on the season.
Arizona Men’s Basketball: 14 Games
In recent Arizona basketball history, the Wildcats lost seven straight games in 2019, their worst slip since the 1982-83 season.
That team lost 14 consecutive games and finished 4-24.
It was the season before Arizona hired Lute Olson.
Arizona Cardinals: 11 games
The Cardinals once lost 29 consecutive games as the Chicago Cardinals, an NFL regular season record.
In Arizona, their record is 11 straight from the end of the 1991 season to early 1992.
The team, under Joe Bugel, won on October 10, 1991 before winning only on September 20, 1992.
Phoenix Mercury: 10 games
The Phoenix Mercury has lost 10 games in a row twice (from July 2012-September 2012 and from Aug 2012-June 2013).
The team also interestingly lost 21 consecutive matches on the road from July 2001 to August 2002.
Arizona Coyotes: 10 games
The Arizona Coyotes have lost 10 consecutive games three times, most recently in the 2014-15 season (the previous two times came when the franchise was the Winnipeg Jets).
The slip lasted from February 10 to March 3. The team also had eight-game and seven-game losing streaks that season en route to a 24-50-8 record.
ASU football: 7 matches
ASU football once lost seven consecutive games from 1936 to 1937.
It has lost six games in a row five times in a row, including from October 15, 2016 to November 25, 2016 under coach Todd Graham.
