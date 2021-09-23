Sports
Preview of the 2021-2022 Season The Badger Herald
The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team kicks off the 2021-2022 season with a big task to defend their championship title in the Big Ten Hockey regular season.
While this is a remarkable achievement, the team is still entering Coach Tony Granatos’ sixth season behind the bench with unfinished business after the Badgers lost to arch-rival Minnesota Gophers in the finals of the Big Ten postseason tournament and were ousted in the opening round. of the NCAA tournament by the Bemidji State Beavers, both matchups in which the Badgers were the top seed.
As the team looks ahead, they won’t have long to wait for their first test of the season, which takes place in their October 8 game against the Michigan Tech Huskies at the Kohl Center. The Huskies closed the 2020-2021 season with a 17-12-1 record, but lost their last four games.
Two weeks later, Wisconsin will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota to face the St. Cloud State Huskies on October 22 and 23. The Huskies made it to the NCAA tournament championship game last season before going down at the University of Massachusetts Minutemen. This is a selective match-up that will set the tone for the Badgers before heading to conference next week.
The conference will kick off against the preseason favorite to top the league, the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan’s roster will feature a total of 13 National Hockey League Draft picks, including seven first-round picks and 2021’s first overall pick Owen Power.
By comparison, the Badgers will have 10 NHL picks, with freshman Corson Ceulemans as the lone first rounder after being picked 25th overall in the 2021 Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. This will be a match-up that pits Wisconsin against the most talented squad in the nation. The Big Ten schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Badgers as they will welcome Minnesota to the Kohl Center after going up against the Wolverines.
Wisconsin gets a break from the conference game when they get the . host Clarkson Golden Knights November 26 and 27, followed by an exhibition game against the United States U18 Team. Clarkson is a team that the Badgers faced two seasons ago, splitting the set of two games. Wisconsin has an all-time 6-5-2 record against the Golden Knights. When Wisconsin takes on the U18 National Team, they will face future Badger forward Charlie Stramel.
Another installment in the Badgers schedule is the 2021 Holiday Faceoff in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum. This will be a four-team mini-tournament in which Wisconsin will face the Yale Bulldogs on December 28 and then the Bowling Green Falcons or Providence Friars, depending on the outcome of the first game.
The Badgers are 7-2-2 against the Bulldogs of all time, but the last time they made a match was in 2010. Wisconsin has very favorable all-time records against the Falcons (7-3-1) and Friars (10-3 -0), but they haven’t seen either of them since 2007 and 2006, respectively.
The first series of the new calendar year will take place against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Madison, January 7 and 8. At their final meeting in February 2021, the Badgers blew the Buckeyes 7-0, part of an active three-game winning streak that Wisconsin is currently holding against the state of Ohio.
Wisconsin will close the regular season on February 26 in Minneapolis against the Gophers for the Big Ten playoff tournament. The eighth installment of the tournament will be played over three weekends, with all matches taking place in the arena of the higher-ranking team.
It kicks off on March 4 with three best-of-three quarter-finals and concludes on March 19 with the conference championship. The best seeded gets a bye in the first round.
Overall, the Badgers are going into 2021-22 with high hopes. While they lost much of their production to an attack that took second in the country at just under four goals per game, they welcomed seven talented freshmen and returning goalkeeper Cameron Rowe, who finished fourth in the country last season in rescue rate.
They will try to defend their regular season Big Ten crown and reach the Frozen Four for the first time in coach Tony Granatos’ tenure.
