twins vs. Cubs – Game Recap – September 22, 2021

CHICAGO — Max Kepler homered twice, rookie Joe Ryan hit a season-high 11 and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Kepler gave the Twins a 2-0 lead with a homerun in the first inning, then hit his 19th homerun in the fourth, a tiebreaking drive. He has 11 multihome games, two of them this year.

The Cubs and Twins are both 67-85 and nearing the end of disappointing seasons. Chicago lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Ryan (2-1), an American Olympian who was taken over from Tampa Bay on July 22 with minor league pitcher Drew Strotman for Nelson Cruz, limited the Cubs to three hits in five innings in his fourth major league appearance.

He makes a very clear impression on everyone here, said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. You get the feeling from him that it’s not just about getting started or proving yourself. He just wants the ball. He simplifies things very well. He doesn’t get caught up in the distractions that can occur.

I think his overall willingness to be here is pretty high, and he shows that with his performance here,” he said.

Ryan, a 25-year old righthander, gave up a two-run single to Nico Hoerner in the second before retiring 10 of his last 11 batters.

Chicagos Frank Schwindel extended his career-best hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the third.

Ryan struckout the next seven batters, including the last five on called third strikes.

I’ve been told I have a good hop at the end of my pitch, Ryan said. I do not know what it is.

Since losing 3-0 to the Cubs in his Major League-debut on September 1, Ryan gave up three runs and struckout 20 in 17 innings. He has a 2.45 ERA.

Cubs-starter Kyle Hendricks (14-7) did not walk a batter for the ninth time in 31 starts. However, Kepler’s two home runs increased Hendrick’s home runs allowed to a career-high 31 this season.

I think that was much more indicative of the way Kyle runs his business, Cubs manager David Ross said of Hendricks, who caused 11 groundouts.

Nick Gordon doubled in the ninth and scored on Andrelton Simmons sacrifice fly. Gordon is 6 out of 15 in his last four games.

That run loomed large as the Cubs narrowed the deficit to one on Ian Happ’s single and Willson Contreras groundout. Closer Alex Colom struckout Trayce Thompson with runners in second and third for his 15th save in 22 chances.

The Cubs struckout 18 batters to finish their season high against Pittsburgh on September 2.

Minnesota won its fourth consecutive game at Wrigley dating to Sept 19 last year.

The Cubs finished the interleague 6-14, their first under-500 record since going 9-11 in 2014.

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins CF Bryon Buxton (foot) didn’t start after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game. Buxton appeared as a pinch hitter in the seventh and doubled out. 2B Jorge Polanco (illness) also didn’t start but hit a pinch-hit double in the ninth.

Cubs RF Jason Heyward (concussion) is doubtful of returning this season, Ross said. Heyward wants to return and will continue to undergo tests. Heyward suffered a knee in the head during a second place play against San Francisco on September 11. C Robinson Chirinos hurt his left side on a controlled swing in the seventh and left the game.

NEXT ONE

RHP Michael Pineda (7-8, 3.74) takes the mound on Thursday-evening when the Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays. Pineda gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings to take the win in Toronto on September 17.

LHP Justin Steele (3-3, 4.20) and RHP Zach Davies (6-11, 5.49) open Friday with Games 1 and 2 of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Steele gave up two runs on four hits in Milwaukee and left without a decision in a 6-4 loss. Davies gave up four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings and left without a decision in an 8-5 loss against Milwaukee on September 17.

