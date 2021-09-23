Sports
Football training report: September 22
Format: Full pads
Two of Oregon’s most consistent players in three games this season are also two of the Ducks’ best examples of resilience and mental toughness.
Place kicker Camden Lewis is one of only three Pac-12 kickers to have had at least three field goals without missing so far this season. That success came less than a year after Lewis was surpassed on the depth chart by Henry Katleman, which was perfect on four tries after winning the track.
punter Tom Snee, meanwhile, has placed nine of his 15 attempts this fall within the opponent’s 20-yard line, taking four kicks from at least 50 yards. Snee has been able to focus on improving despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has denied the Australian resident the opportunity to go home.
“It was gratifying to get through,” Snee said on Wednesday.
Snee was recruited to Oregon in 2018 and averaged 35.2 yards per punt before seeing Blake Maimone finish the job in 2019. now,” UO coach Mario Cristobal said.
The rise of Snee and Lewis this fall, or rather the re-emergence of each, is a testament to their work ethic and the development of Oregon’s players.
“I know the work I’m here for, I know what’s being asked of me, and having that mental clarity helped me take that next step,” Snee said. “I think it has helped me more than anything to feel comfortable over time, really helped me pedal more consistently and take my game to the next level.”
Lewis arrived in Oregon in 2019 and enjoyed the unforgettable experience of taking a walk-off kick to beat Washington State that fall. But he was 1-of-4 to start the 2020 season and focused on kick-off as Katleman took over field goals late in the year.
Lewis said his practice performance improved late in the 2020 season. But by this time, Katleman was constantly making spades for the Ducks as the two friends pushed each other to stay at the top of their respective games.
Katleman remained in favor this spring. But Lewis regained a lead in pre-season camp by sticking to his practice schedule and blocking public criticism of his performance last season.
“You just can’t give up, you can never just give in,” Lewis said. “I knew what I was capable of, I knew what I could do, and it really came down to believing in myself. I just kept climbing stairs, kept trusting in myself and it worked.”
If a player struggles like Lewis did last year, coaches owe them the respect of being honest in their evaluation and the responsibility of charting a path to improvement, Cristobal said. It’s the coaches job to keep encouraging the player, and it’s the player’s job to maintain a positive attitude as they try to get back on track. And Lewis embraced that responsibility.
“I can’t say enough good things about the way he approached that,” Cristobal said. “A lot of guys, they nod, they point, they blame, and he doesn’t. That’s valuable for a whole show to watch. It really stimulates the culture.”
Practice highlights: As always, Wednesday’s workout ended with a 2-minute exercise. The number 1 defense came off the field when DJ Johnson jumped on a loose ball for a fumble recovery. With the No. 2 units on the field, the offense evened the scales when Seven McGee found the end zone. In the work against the scout team, Dontae Manning had interceptions on back-to-back replays and Jaylin Davies also had a choice. Kris Hutson was the culmination of the 1-on-1 reception practice conducted in the red zone, resulting in some really tough catches in the end zone despite tight coverage.
Other observations: Speaking of Hutson, he’s half of what has become an ongoing “iron-grind-iron” battle with cornerback Mykael Wright. As starters, they can match up when the team goes “good on good” but they also seem to get together in smaller drills like 1-on-1s, and they bring out the best in each other. Cristobal said after training that quarterback Anthony Brown is “good to go” after missing out on the second half of last week’s win over Stony Brook. Cristobal said: Troy Franklin, Mase Funa, Steven Jones and Keith Brown also queue up to return after they miss all or part of the match, and that defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is “still day by day, but it is close.” Bradyn Swinson will play less this week, and safety Daymon David is almost done “if not this week then next week,” Cristobal said.
Interviews after the training:
head coach Mario Cristobal
Sophomore defensive end Brandon Dorlus
sophomore safety Steve Stephens IV
Freshman Defensive Gear Jayson Jones
Freshman Edge Defender Brandon Buckner
