Girls Elite program helps empower girls and women through hockey





Riley Wood first tried figure skating, but didn’t like it. She decided to try hockey after watching her brother play. But the 16-year-old, who was born in California and lived in Florida before her family moved to Setauket, wasn’t immediately into that sport either. That changed when she joined the Girls Elite Program at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. Alexis Moed started the program in 2016 with 25 players. It now has 100 girls aged 8-19, more than six teams with a development program for girls aged 6-7 that will start soon. “An important part for me is chances,” Wood said. “With Alexis, it’s a very different feel to the game.” Island Ice Ep. 111: A New Hope As the 2021-22 NHL season kicks off with a training camp, Newsday’s Andrew Gross is setting up the Islands preseason and looking at the roster going forward, hearing from Lou Lamoriello and Zdeno Chara. Program participants were at the Cradle of Aviation in Uniondale Wednesday night for the first women’s empowerment evening, which featured a panel discussion featuring prominent local women executives, Courage, MSG Networks analyst AJ Mleczko, and moderated by MSG’s Islanders host Shannon Hogan. “It’s really nice to have a vision of how you want to portray yourself,” says Megan Stake, 16, of Cold Spring Harbor. Subscribe to Newsdays Sports Newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy. Moed, who grew up in Muttontown, played at Boston College and is the general manager of the Connecticut Whale for women of the Premier Hockey Federation, described the Girls Elite program as a program run by women, for women with women in the majority. of staff and coaches. “The reason I started it was to give the girls on Long Island an opportunity that I didn’t have growing up playing hockey on the island,” said Moed, who commuted to Connecticut as a youth player. “That’s really not feasible for most families.” “We didn’t have anything like that,” said Mleczko, who was born in Nantucket, Massachusetts, who led Harvard to an NCAA title in 1999 and won a gold medal with Team USA at the 1998 Winter Olympics and a silver medal in 2002. played hockey with boys by bantam. Having a program, not just with girls, but with female coaches and female mentors would have meant a lot.” Stake also plays varsity high school hockey on a boys’ team. But she said that playing for the Girls Elite program “has given me confidence in school, in my social life, in every way.” Her friend Sophia Luciano (17) from Garden City said she met Moed six years ago at the Islanders Matt Martin’s camp at Northwell Health Ice Center, just as she was starting to play hockey. “I started skating with Alexis twice a week for a year,” said Luciano. “I tried for the under-12 team, but Alexis advised me to just practice for the first year.” It was a solid plan: Luciano was the U16 captain during both of her years with the squad.

