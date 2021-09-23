National Table Tennis Championships cancelled





By Allan Clarke Rockhampton’s representative table tennis players took another blow this week when the president of Table Tennis Australia notified players who would represent their states and territories that all national championships to be held towards the end of this year had now been canceled due to the lingering effects of Covid. What would have been a grand carnival in Caloundra during the annual Australian Senior, Youth, Junior and Para Championships – previously postponed from early July to mid-December – has now been canceled for the second year in a row. Locals Joel Coughlan, Matthew Pettett, Kelsey Le Maistre, Matthew and Emily Steffen, Nick Green and Colte and Cruz Nolan are said to represent Queensland in several sections and they are all very disappointed. Rockhampton is also said to have two coaches at this event in Pam Clarke and Erica Nolan and now they will have to look for more high level mentoring opportunities next year. The annual Australian Veterans titles have also now been canceled after being postponed to a date to be determined from the planned timeslot in early October in Darwin. A big list of very disappointed Queensland players includes locals Ann-Louise Stewart and Pam Clarke, who were both named to state teams after their appearances at the biggest state veteran titles ever at Brisbane’s Downey Park Stadium in July. Rockhamptons’ Australian representative at the Tokyo Paralympic Games will return home at the end of this week after a two-week quarantine in Sydney. His club mates are all excited to see and probably touch the silver medal he won for Australia in the class 9-10 team event in Tokyo. Now that the big national fairs are no longer on the agenda this year, local table tennis players still have a number of activities to look forward to. The city’s closed titles will be held for a few weeks and the annual grudge match against Bundaberg for the Cree Shield is currently in the planning stages between the two clubs, with a date likely in early November. On October 5, a new season will start with matches for open class players and club nights will continue on Mondays from 7.30 pm. People of all skill levels and ages, including social players, are welcome. This session provides a great opportunity for people to try light to moderate exercises that also improve hand-eye coordination. Young people looking to get into the sport can take part in regular junior coaching sessions, which resume after school holidays on Thursdays between 4:30pm and 6:00pm at the Leichhardt Park Center at 157 Campbell Street on the south side. 