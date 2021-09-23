Ducks Open Pac-12 Play with Sweep

Playing to the largest crowd the Ducks had witnessed in nearly two years, the Oregon volleyball team opened the Pac-12 game with an Oregon State sweep on Wednesday at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Ducks (10-1) fed on the energy of the crowd of 2,196 to dominate the game early on before crushing the final set in a 25-10, 25-15, 26-24 sweep. The crowd was the largest Oregon had ever played since the 2019 season finale, including against Oregon State.

“You miss the college experience if you don’t have this: the school pride, the school spirit, the whole deal,” UO coach Matt Ulmer said. “Everyone who does ‘Shout’ together. Just the whole deal. You totally miss that.

“Last year we had a great season and it would have been so nice to have them there. I’m grateful we played well in front of a good crowd and I hope this is just the beginning.”

How it happened: Taylor Borup opened and closed the game with service aces, with the first run of the evening setting the tone for a dominant opening set. The Ducks led consistently by a run or two early in the first set, before a kill from Borup led to an 11-1 run to a 19-7 lead. The run started with seven straight UO points, with Elise Ferreira on serve during the run and finding the floor for two more aces. “That put so much pressure on the state of Oregon,” Ulmer said of Oregon’s aggressive service.

The second set was not so dominant, as OSU fought back from an early deficit to a 6-6 draw. It was 10-8 then Karson Bacon found the floor and then went with Morgan Lewis for a block on consecutive points. Borup had back-to-back kills for a 19-12 lead, and Lewis had kills on the last two points of the set to cap it off and clear the way for a cheering rendition of “Shout” at the set break . “I definitely think the atmosphere had a lot to do with it tonight, especially at the start,” said Bacon. “You have our families, you have friends, you have other teams (from the UO athletics department), you have people from the community who come to support. That was just a huge opportunity.”

Set three was a fight, with OSU again digging out of an early hole to force a draw at 12-12. Abby Hansen and Gloria Mutiric together for a block to regain the lead for Oregon, the first of seven in the set that the Beavers tied, but Oregon scored the next point to rob OSU of a lead. Mutiri made three kills in those situations as the set went on and a service foul by OSU broke a 24-24 tie before Borup ended the match with an ace. “Teams can play,” Ulmer said, “but can they play more than us? They ramped up their game and we were able to get through that enough and play the whole series.”

Who stood out?: Lewis had nine kills with four block assists and Bacon also had nine kills while assisting on three blocks as the Ducks hit .390 while holding OSU to hit .093. Along with a solid block, the key to that defense attempt was 20 excavations of Becca Morse , who got into the starting lineup after libero Georgia Murphy’s shoulder injury sustained the week before. “I’m really proud of her,” Bacon said of Morse. “This is a big moment for her, the biggest audience we’ve had since COVID and she’s handled it beautifully.”

Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 11 kills and added 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Mutiri and Borup added seven kills each and Borup added 10 digs with three aces.

remarkable: Murphy was not in uniform for the match and Ulmer did not mention a possible return date from her shoulder injury. The largest audience the Ducks had previously played since the pandemic began was 1,324 fans at American a week earlier. Before that, Oregon hadn’t seen an audience as large as Wednesday since 3,098 fans packed Matthew Knight Arena for a game against OSU on November 29, 2019.

Next one: The Ducks play in Arizona State on Sunday (afternoon, Pac-12 Network).