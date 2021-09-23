Calls for more change in cricket lexicon after batsman fired





Sthalekar is for change if it’s a barrier for women and girls to join the game, an argument made in a WhatsApp group she’s part of with other female commentators. Girl, fine leg, night watchman, does it really stop women from participating in the game and feel left out? said Sthalekar. I do not think so. That may change over time. Right now, batsman is a term we use all the time. We don’t use maiden, night watchman that often. I don’t think it has to be a night watch person, now it was just hard. I like the theory if it’s not a barrier then keep going. One term that Sthalekar would like to see thrown out is the man of the match, to be replaced by the player of the match. We don’t say woman of the match, we say player of the match, so why not use the term for both? I hate that, said Sthalekar. Sthalekar said she found that young girls felt left out when commentators used the term batsman. It will take time for people to get used to it, but it’s not about waking us up, it’s just about finding inclusive language, Sthalekar said. Matthews, Australia’s former wicketkeeper turned manager, said the MCC, the custodians of the cricket laws, had taken an important step in stripping the batter for batter, a move she had requested in 2017. I’m excited, someone has to risk their neck to get change, so I took the gamble a few years ago, Matthews told the Herald and The age. Those people who have used the rules of the game as a reason not to change it now have to move with the times. Loading She rejected criticism that it was political correctness. I think we need to be aware of using the words political correctness because it’s not political correctness, it’s fairness, removing discrimination, Matthews said. It’s easy for people to dismiss it as political correctness, but people who say that are in favor of keeping things the way they’ve always been, and that we need to evolve as a society. Australian spinner Sophie Molineux cheered the MCC for a change. It’s definitely going in the right direction to be a sport for everyone, Molineux said. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

