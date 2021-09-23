Fantasy Football Position Ranking: Week 3





Great players making great games. It is often the deciding factor in who wins and who loses. Week 2 saw Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry come through when their teams needed it most – in reality and in fantasy. Which players will be in the spotlight this week? Fantasy football rankings for week 3 are based on the points-per-reception (PPR) used in most season and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions. Rankings are compiled byFantasySharks.com. (*- Check injury/status before kick-off) QUARTER BACKS 1 Lamar Jackson Ball. At the. 2 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LA-C 3 Kyler Murray Ari. and Jac. 4 Ryan Tannehill Ten. against Ind. 5 Justin Herbert LA-C at KC 6 Josh Allen Buf. versus laundry. 7 Russell Wilson sea. at Min. 8 Years hurts Phi. at Dale. 9 Roof Prescott Dal. against phi. 10 Aaron Rodgers GB at SF 11 Tom Brady TB at LA-R 12 *Derek Carr LV vs. mia. 13 Teddy Bridgewater Den. against NY-J 14 Mac Jones NE vs. NO 15 *Carson Wentz Ind. on Ten. 16 Jameis Winston NO to NE 17 Daniel Jones NY-G vs. Atl. 18 Matthew Stafford LA-R vs. TB 19 Sam Darnold car. at Hou. 20 Jared Goff Det. against Ball. 21 Ben Roethlisberger Pit. and so forth. Gin. 22 Matt Ryan Atl. at NY-G 23 Kirk Cousins ​​Min. versus sea. 24 Baker Mayfield Cle. against Chi. 25 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. GB 26 Joe Burrow Cin. at Put. 27 Davis Mills Hou. versus car. 28 Trevor Lawrence Jack. against Ari. 29 Taylor Heinicke Was. at Buf. 30 Justin Fields Chi. at Cl. 31 Jacoby Brissett Mia. at LV 32 Zach Wilson NY-J in Den. RUNNING BACK 1 Christian McCaffrey car. at Hou. 2 Dalvin Cook Min. versus sea. 3 Alvin Kamara NO and NO 4 Derrick Henry Ten. against Ind. 5 Austin Ekeler LA-C at KC 6 Aaron Jones GB at SF 7 Chris Carsonzee. at Min. 8 James Robinson Jack. against Ari. 9 Ezekiel Elliott Dal. against Phi. 10 Jonathan Taylor Ind. out of ten. 11 Nick Chubb Cle. against Chi. 12 Chase Edmonds Ari. at Jac. 13 Myles Gaskin Mia. at LV 14 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LA-C 15 Ty’Son Williams Ball. at Det. 16 *Antonio Gibson Was. at Buf. 17 Najee Harris Pit. against Cin. 18 Joe Mixon Cin. at Put. 19 Sony Michel LA-R vs TB 20 Miles Sanders Phi. at Dale. 21 Saquon Barkley NY-G vs. Atl. 22 Kareem Hunt Cle. against Chi. 23 Andre Swift It. against campfire. 24 Damien Harris NE vs. NO 25 Devin Singletary Buf. versus laundry. 26 Mike Davis Atl. and NY-G 27 David Montgomery Chi. at Cl. 28 Tony Pollard Dal. against Phi. 29 Melvin Gordon Den. against NY-J 30 JD McKissic Wash. at Buf. 31 Jamaal Williams Det. against campfire. 32 *Josh Jacobs LV vs. mia. 33 James White NE v. AT DE 34 *Elia Mitchell SF vs. GB 35 Ronald Jones TB at LA-R 36 David Johnson Hou. versus car. 37 Leonard Fournette TB at LA-R 38 *Darrell Henderson LA-R vs. TB 39 Javonte Williams Den. vs. NY-J 40 Latavius ​​​​​​Murray Ball. at Det. 41 Nyheim Hines Ind. at ten. 42 Mark Ingram Hou. versus car. 43 Kenyan Drake LV vs. mia. 44 James Conner Ari. at Jac. 45 Zack Moss Buf. versus laundry. 46 Jordan Wilkins Ind. out of ten. 47 Boston Scott Phi. at Dale. 48 Justin Jackson LA-C at KC 49 *Trey Sermon SF vs. GB 50 Alexander Mattison Min. versus sea. 51 Trenton Cannon SF vs. GB 52 Phillip Lindsay Hou. versus car. 53 Keith Smith Atl. at NY-G 54 Tevin Coleman NY-J in Den. 55 Alex Collins Sea. at Min. FANTASY FOOTBALL WAIVER WIRE: Cards rookie offers Moore value for money WIDE RECEIVERS 1 Davante Adams GB at SF 2 Tyler Lockett Sea. at Min. 3 Stefon Diggs Buf. versus laundry. 4 Tyreek Hill KC vs. LA-C 5 Cooper Kupp LA-R vs. TB 6 DeAndre Hopkins Ari. at Jac. 7 Calvin Ridley Atl. at NY-G 8 Adam Thielen Min. versus sea. 9 * DK Metcalf Sea. at Min. 10 AJ Brown Ten. against Ind. 11 CeeDee Lam Dal. against Phi. 12 * Amari Cooper Dal. against Phi. 13 Chris Godwin TB at LA-R 14 Terry McLaurin Wash. at Buf. 15 Julio Jones Ten. against Ind. 16 Allen Robinson Chi. at Cl. 17 Courtland Sutton Den. against NY-J 18 Brandin Cooks Hou. versus car. 19 Mike Evans TB at LA-R 20 Marquise Brown Ball. that it. 21 DJ Moore car. at Hou. 22 Michael Pittman Jr. ind. out of ten. 23 Mike Williams LA-C at KC 24 Justin Jefferson Min. versus sea. 25 Sterling Shepard NY-G vs. Atl. 26 Deebo Samuel SF vs. GB 27 Keenan Allen LA-C at KC 28 Chase Claypool Pit. against Cin. 29 Kenny Golladay NY-G vs. Atl. 30 Ja’Marr Chase Cin. at Put. 31 The Vante Parker Mia. at LV 32 Corey Davis NY-J in Den. 33 DJ Chark Jac. against Ari. 34 Henry Ruggs LV v Mia. 35 Tyrell Williams Det. against Ball. 36 Robby Anderson car. at Hou. 37 * Odell Beckham Cle. against Chi. 38 Robert Woods LA-R vs. TB 39 Cole Beasley Buf. versus laundry. 40 JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit. against Cin. 41 *Diontae Johnson pit. against Cin. 42 Zach Pascal Ind. on Ten. 43 *Antonio Brown TB at LA-R 44 Will Fuller Mia. at LV 45 Tee Higgins Cin. at Put. 46 Nelson Agholor NE vs. NO 47 Tyler Boyd Cin. at Put. 48 Marvin Jones Jack. against Ari. 49 Christian Kirk Ari. at Jac. 50 Jamison Crowder NY-J in Den. 51 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. GB 52 Jalen Reagor Phi. at Dale. 53 Marquez Callaway NO to NE 54 Russell Gage Atl. at NY-G 55 Sammy Watkins Ball. at Det. FANTASY STOCK WATCH: Bridgewater, Carr show they can be viable starters TIGHT ENDS 1 Travis Kelce KC vs. LA-C 2 Darren Waller LV v Mia. 3 George Kittle SF vs. GB 4 TJ Hockenson Det. against Ball. 5 Mark Andrews Ball. that it. 6 Logan Thomas Wash. at Buf. 7 Kyle Pitts Atl. and NY-G 8 Rob Gronkowski TB at LA-R 9 Noah Fant Den. against NY-J 10 Jared Cook LA-C at KC 11 Dallas Goedert Phi. at Dal. 12 Austin Hooper Cle. against Chi. 13 Robert Tonyan GB at SF 14 Tyler Higbee LA-R vs TB 15 Evan Engram NY-G vs. Atl. 16 Mike Gesicki Mia. at LV 17 Jonnu Smith NE vs. NEW 18 Hunter Henry NE vs. NO 19 Anthony Firkser Ten. against Ind. 20 Cole Kmet Chi. at Cl. 21 Tyler Conklin Min. versus sea. 22 Blake Jarwin Dal. against Phi. 23 Dalton Schultz Dal. against Phi. 24 Adam Trautman NO to NE 25 Eric Ebron pit. against Cin. 26 Jack Doyle Ind. out of ten. 27 Hayden Hurst Atl. at NY-G 28 Dawson Knox Buf. versus laundry. 29 Albert Okwuegbunam Den. vs. NY-J 30 Jimmy Graham Chi. at Cle KICKERS 1 Rodrigo Blankenship Ind. on Ten. 2 Younghoe Koo Atl. at NY-G 3 Jason Myers-zee. at Min. 4 Zane Gonzalez car. at Hou. 5 Dustin Hopkins was. at Buf. 6 Chris Boswell pit. against Cin. 7 Brandon McManus Den. vs. NY-J 8 Nick Folk NE vs. NEW 9 Daniel Carlson LV vs. Mia. 10 Greg Joseph Min. versus sea. 11 Justin Tucker Ball. at Det. 12 Ryan Succop TB at LA-R 13 Robbie Gould SF vs GB 14 Greg Zuerlein Dal. against Phi. 15 Tyler Bass Buf. versus laundry. 16 Randy Bullock Ten. against Ind. 17 Harrison Butker KC vs. LA-C 18 Jason Sanders Mia. at LV 19 Matt Gay LA-R vs TB 20 Joey Slye Hou. versus car. 21 Tristan Vizcaino LA-C at KC 22 Evan McPherson Cin. at Put. 23 Cairo Santos Chi. at Cl. 24 Matt Ammendola NY-J in Den. 25 Graham Gano NY-G vs. Atl. 26 Chase McLaughlin Cle. against Chi. 27 Aldrick Rosas NO to NE 28 Mason Crosby GB at SF 29 Matt Prater Ari. at Jac. 30 Austin Seibert Det. against campfire. 31 Jake Elliott Phi. at Dale. 32 Josh Lambo Jack. against Ari. DEFENSE 1 Arizona Cardinals at Jac. 2 Buffalo Bills vs Wax. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers v Cin. 4 Denver Broncos vs. NY-J 5 Carolina Panthers at Hou. 6 Baltimore Ravens at Det. 7 New Orleans Saints in NE 8 Green Bay Packers at SF 9 Miami Dolphins at LV 10 Los Angeles Rams vs TB 11 New England Patriots vs. NO 12 Cincinnati Bengals at Pit. 13 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Mia. 14 Atlanta Falcons on NY-G 15 San Francisco 49ers vs. GB 16 New York Giants v Atl. 17 Dallas Cowboys vs Phi. 18 Cleveland Browns against Chi. 19 New York Jets in Den. 20 Houston Texans vs. Car. 21 Indianapolis Colts out of ten. 22 Seattle Seahawks at Min. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LA-R 24 Kansas City Chiefs vs. LA-C 25 Philadelphia Eagles in Dale. 26 Washington Football Team at Buf. 27 Chicago Bears at Cle. 28 Minnesota Vikings vs. Sea. 29 Los Angeles Chargers at KC 30 Tennessee Titans vs. ind. 31 Detroit Lions vs. Ball. 32 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Ari.

