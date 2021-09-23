Nationals vs. Marlins – Match Report – September 22, 2021

MIAMI — Juan Soto took over the NL-batting lead and got three hits and three RBI to help the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 on Wednesday-evening.

Soto singled, doubled and hit his 27th homerun to bring his average to .321 and pass former teammate Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who is at .318. Soto walked twice and with a season record of 130 Bryce Harpers, set in 2018.

I try to motivate myself every day, Soto said. I’m just trying to come in and grind it as hard as I can and play it to win games. Since last month I can see the ball very well. I’ve taken my pitches. It feels good.

Soto has safely reached 49 times, the second highest since 1901 before the 23rd birthday of a player behind Ted Williams’ 54.

What he’s done and what he’s done for this team, as you know, he wears this team day in and day out, said Nationals manager Dave Martinez. He knows the ball he wants to swing at, he’s ready to hit it and when he gets it, he smokes it.

Josiah Gray (1-2), a 23-year-old rookie righthander who was taken over from the Dodgers on July 30 for Max Scherzer and Turner, took his first big league win. He gave up two runs and six hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

I’m really glad I got the first one tonight, but I’m trying not to think too much about it and just go out and throw my ball game, Gray said. It’s definitely something I’d think about here and there, but at the end of the day I just want to pitch well and put the team in position to win.

He nearly got his second big league-hit when he hit the ball into right field in the sixth, only for rightfielder Jess Snchez to grab the ball on one jump and throw it out first.

Yadiel Hernndez and Luis Garca also went deep for the Nationals, who won the season’s series 11-8. Washington remains last in NL East, just behind Miami. At 63-89, the Nationals are approaching their worst record since 2010’s 69-93.

Elieser Hernndez (1-3) gave up four runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.

Yadiel Hernndez homered in the second inning, Soto homered for two runs in the third and a drive into the top deck of rightfield and Garca made it 4-0 with a leadoff homer in the fourth.

Miami closed to 4-2 off of Lewin Dazs, the runscoring single in the bottom half and Snchez’s RBI single in the sixth, but Washington widened its lead in the seventh on the runscoring single by Sotos, Josh Bells sacrifice fly and Herndez’s RBI double against Zach Thompson .

Nick Fortes pinch hit, two-run homer and Sandy Lens one-out drive off Ryne Harper in the ninth closed the gap before Tanner Rainey came in and Miguel Rojas and Jazz Chisholm Jr. retired after groundouts for his second save.

Nick gets us two and Sandy gets one and suddenly you need a runner to put the stakes on the line, said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. It’s nice to see the guys keep going.

CEILING

Chisholm hit a ball in the sixth inning that bounced off the roof in foul territory and was caught by first baseman Josh Bell, but under the ground rules, a ball is dead if it touches the roof outside fair territory.

TWO MARLIN TEAM CO-MVPs

Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara and first baseman Jess Aguilar were named the team’s most valuable players by the South Florida Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Alcantara has become the ace of the rotation, leading the team in wins (9) and among the NL leaders in starts and innings. Aguilar has a team leading 22 home runs and 93 RBI.

MOVE ROSTER

The Marlins selected the contract from RHP Luis Madero of Triple-A Jacksonville and appointed RHP Taylor Williams to the job.

NEXT ONE

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (8-11, 6.11) kicks off the opener of a four-game series in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (0-2, 5.31) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series in Tampa Bay on Friday.

