Women’s Tennis Cruises Beyond American International, 6-1





EASTON, MA (September 22, 2021) – After a strong and historic journey to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region Championships in Flushing, New York, over the weekend, Stonehill College, No. 2 in the ITA East Region rankings, returned to team play with a 6- 1 win over American International College in Northeast-10 conference women’s tennis action this afternoon at the Sally Blair Ames Sports Complex.



Solorzano Valencia was part of both clinching points in doubles and singles (PHOTOGRAPH BY Doug Monson/Stonehill Athletics) The details Senior Emma Markaryan and junior Cristina Solorzano Valencia were both double winners to lead Stonehill to victory.

and junior were both double winners to lead Stonehill to victory. Solorzano Valencia, number 4 in the ITA East Region singles ranking, took the match victory with her 6-0, 6-1 win over number 1 singles against postgrad Meritxell Jimeno Vicente .

. Solorzano Valencia and junior Steffi Antao , the No. 3 ranked doubles team in the Eastern region, took the double with their 6-1 top flight victory after reaching the doubles final at the ITA Championships.

, the No. 3 ranked doubles team in the Eastern region, took the double with their 6-1 top flight victory after reaching the doubles final at the ITA Championships. Markaryan worked with fellow senior captain Samantha Ormesher for a 6-2 win over No. 2 doubles. Markaryan followed that up with a 6-1, 6-2 win over number 2 singles over freshmen Victoria Azcona .

for a 6-2 win over No. 2 doubles. Markaryan followed that up with a 6-1, 6-2 win over number 2 singles over freshmen . Junior Lily Peter and freshmen Marissa Zo also earned double wins for the Skyhawks. Next one Stonehill (2-1, 2-1 NE10) returns to action on Saturday, when it visits Saint Michael’s College for a NE10 game at noon. The Skyhawks return home on Sunday, October 3 to host Southern New Hampshire University at noon. American International (0-3, 0-3 NE10) will visit the University of New Haven on Saturday.

