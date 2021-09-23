What we hear at Whistling Straits

Ryder Cup week is in full swing. Getty Images

HAVEN, Wis. The preparations for the Ryder Cup are almost on their third day and the suspicion of insight is dripping from all sides. A mix of speculation, fact and fiction, each helps to paint the early outlines of what this year’s contest might look like by the end of the week.

Here are a few things we hear from the 2021 Ryder Cup site.

First from Luke:

Europe’s charm offensive

The European team did not wear blue and gold uniforms on Wednesday, but rather green and gold, the colors of the state’s beloved Green Bay Packers. On the 1st tee and 18th fairway, the players put on their hats and posed for photos before pulling into the cheering crowd.

It was all part of a deliberate charm offensive by the European team to endear themselves to the crowd. Captain Padraig Harrington says he expects to go 90-10 in America’s favour, given the difficulty of European golf fans coming overseas. Another quoted benefit? Taking the edge off an American crowd that the last time the Ryder Cup was fought on American soil, turned into defiance.

“It’s a nod to Wisconsin and, of course, to Green Bay,” Harrington said. “The players are pretty excited that they’re doing something to show their respect for the local state we’re in.”

Rory has already won a match

From the 10th tee, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter teamed up on Wednesday for an alternate shooting match against their players, Lee Westwood and Paul Casey.

The highlight of the day came on the 529-foot par-5 16th hole, when Rory busted a drive in the middle, Poulter nudged a mid-iron greenside and stabbed Rory in it. In terms of swing, morale is high in the Rory world.

“He looked like a javelin thrower at the top [of his backswing]’ said Stenson (which I was assured is a great compliment).

When the win was confirmed via a lip-in seven-footer from Poulter on the 18th, Rory packed a punch and celebrated with lunch.

Poulter’s partner?

All signs from the ground point to Rory McIlroy playing this week with a combination of Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, likely for fourballs and foursomes respectively.

The feeling is that while Rory is able to play with a younger player, he is at his best when paired with an energetic, emotional leader of the European team. That is the role Poulter and Sergio captains could play there.

“Rory is the kind of player who feeds on someone else’s energy, rather than putting someone else up to his level,” Paul McGinley told Sky Sports. “I would be surprised if he was compared to a rookie. That has been tried in the past and it didn’t work.”

Alternative-shot approaches

The Europeans who played alternate shots did so in earnest: no practice shots, except around the greens.

When Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa (playing as partners) and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English (also partners) alternated shots, they opted for a “double” alternate shot: each hit shots from each tee and then went on to play each other’s ball for each subsequent shot, so that each player makes approximately the same number of shots as a normal round.

Does it help to groove the stop-start rhythm of an alternate recording with practice? not hitting golf shots like the Europeans do? We’ll have to wait.

Does Bryson play well with others?

There seems to be a feeling among American fans that Bryson is better suited to fourballs than alternative shots, but Bryson disagrees and so is the American team. He played alternate shot with Harris English on Wednesday, suggesting a possible future link between the two.

“I feel like I’m a player who can adapt to anything if I have to,” he said, “and I feel like there are certain players in our team who can fit very, very well with my game.”

There is one coach all in black

This week’s Ryder Cup forces coaches into some unusual clothing identities: GOLF Top 100 teacher Jeff Smith, American born and bred Viktor Hovland coach, is decked out in all European gear. Fellow Top 100 teacher, Northern Irishman Justin Parsons, is in red, white and blue from head to toe as part of Harris English’s support team.

There is only one exception to the rule: legendary coach Pete Cowen, dressed in his signature black. Why? Because he helps players from multiple teams: Brooks Koepka on the US, along with Rory McIlory and Ian Poulter on the European side.

Pete Cowen all in black.

A course an Irishman could love

When we got into the game, there was enough left over that the track itself was heavily weighted in favor of the longer hitting US team. When actually seeing the site for the first time, media, fans and even players wonder if that might have been an exaggeration. There is a distinctly linksy feel to the place.

“To be honest I’m quite happy with the conditions here,” said Shane Lowry, “I’m quite happy with the golf course and the cold wind. It feels very much like a summer day in Ireland when you are there.”

Rahm’s Solid Stomach

The hearts of European golf fans collectively stopped last week when Rahm missed the cut and struggled with stomach issues. The report from Rahm’s camp is that he is feeling well again and that the temporary stomach problems were a result of the too rich food (and drink) in Napa County that Rahm normally avoids.

From Dylan:

ping pong chronicles

We’ve only heard one table tennis result so far: DeChambeau on Berger on Night 1.

Yeah, I lost in ping pong, which stinks, to Daniel,” DeChambeau said. “He hit me. Of course there are excuses I could make, but I won’t. I’m pretty sour about it. I’m going to get him back.

Course Comparison

What can you expect from Whistling Straits? When the wind is up, it starts to look like another Pete Dye course known for hosting big events.

“It kind of has a Kiawah-esque feel from the tee,” said Xander Schauffele. “Lots of blind spots where you aim a little bit at a gorse or a little left in the middle of a bunker.”

The almost gala

Due to Covid-19, the biggest biannual red carpet event of the golfers welcome dinner was canceled this year. But there were still a few photos posted from each respective team’s dress-up dinner:

There’s more to come, I’m sure…

Chip on his Poulter

Guess who wants to build the story of Europeans as underdogs? That’s right, it’s the eternal underdog and overachiever Ian Poulter!

“Course setup is evidently this week weighed heavily on the US, unlike how we set things up in Europe, so I think everything is stacked against us,” he said. “If you have that, if you can go in as an underdog, if you can turn the tide and actually come out victorious, that means a little more.”

We’ll see how the strategy works out.

Back pin, corner pocket

The wildest hole location of the week could come at the short par-3 No. 12, where back right is a small patch of green hanging over the edge of Lake Michigan and can be no more than about 8-10 passes across . The word is there will be a pin there, and we sure hope so.

Captain Tat

Padraig Harrington acknowledged that he would in fact get a tattoo if his match won and it didn’t sound like he needed much persuasion.

“Maybe they didn’t ask for it. Maybe I offered it, and they thought that was enough. But sure, yes, it’s a given in Europe now. Captain needs to get a tattoo. And I don’t have any other tattoos at the moment, so it would be a new experience for me,” Harrington said. He did not specify where the tattoo would be. We won’t push him to do that.

Bryson vs Brooks?

While golf fans were understandably skeptical of the Bryson-Brooks reunion video released by Team USA, the two teams were mixing, albeit awkwardly, on the beach on Tuesday.

But Henrik Stenson stole the show when he came in with a hilarious interlude to break up the remaining tension.

Brooks and Bryson chat for a bit on the beach and Henrik Stenson walks in with a grin and pretends to answer a phone call on his water bottle: You have reached Stenson and Stenson Marriage Counseling, how can I help you? pic.twitter.com/jaP5Gun9qo — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 21, 2021

Linking speculation

Aside from some changes in the game or a light hand from Captain Stricker, the combinations have become quite obvious for Team USA:

Xander Schauffele plays with Patrick Cantlay.

Jordan Spieth will play with Justin Thomas.

Dustin Johnson will play with Collin Morikawa.

Bryson DeChambeau will play with Harris English or Scottie Scheffler.

Brooks Koepka plays with Tony Finau and Daniel Berger.

Tony Finau may also be playing with Harris English.

It’s much darker on the European side, but here are the groups that played on Tuesday:

Group 1:

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry

Jon Rahm

Group 2:

Paul Casey

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Ian Poulter

Bernd Wiesberger

Group 3:

Sergio Garcia

Victor Hovland

Rory McIlroy

Lee Westwood

And here are six pairs who played on Wednesday:

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia

Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry

Paul Casey and Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger and Tommy Fleetwood

Viktor Hovland and Matthew Fitzpatrick

You can connect the dots as best I can, but I’m most excited at the idea of ​​Tommy Fleetwood with Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy with Ian Poulter and, if it actually happens, Sergio Garcia with Jon Rahm. Paul Casey also apparently stripped it.

Thursday we learn more and maybe we know less than ever. Can not wait!

