Gamecocks surpass Georgia in Conference Opener





Next game: at Texas A&M 26-9-2021 | 2:00 COLUMBIA, SC The opening game of the SEC game set all the drama for volleyball in South Carolina on Wednesday night, as the Gamecocks (9-2, 1-0 SEC) defeated Georgia (4-8, 0-1 SEC) in five sets. Reigning SEC Player of the Week Lauren McCutcheon stood out in her first career conference match, totaling 13 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks, and Mikayla Robinson Added 15 kills with a .591 success rate for the night. SET ONE:The two sides set the tone for the evening early, with 14 draws and six changes in the opening game before the Bulldogs came out with a 26-24 win. Georgia enjoyed a big advantage on offense, out-hit South Carolina .333 to .162, and also four blocks in total, but it couldn’t get the Gamecocks out. Georgia led early, 12-9, but South Carolina used four kills each from McCutcheon and Robinson to work their way back into the fray, taking a 19-17 lead even late. The teams exchanged 3-0 runs from there, with Ellie Ruprich serving the team to a 23-20 lead late. However, it couldn’t hold out and got a set point chance at 24-23 before turning in three unanswered points. TWO SETTINGS:The Gamecocks responded with a shootout win in the second set, hitting .519 on offense to take a 25-17 win and even the game. South Carolina was able to build a comfortable lead early on and excelled in all phases of the game; the Gamecocks had a 2-0 advantage in blocks, a 2-0 advantage in aces, and added 16 total kills. McCutcheon led the way with five kills and Riley Whitesides added four out of six swings. Georgia was able to hit .323, but couldn’t slow down the Gamecocks as the home team didn’t fall behind once in the game. SET THREE:The stats shifted back in Georgia’s favor in the third, but South Carolina still managed to secure a 25-22 win and take a 2-1 lead in the game. The Bulldogs batted .367 as a team and enjoyed an impressive 6-2 block advantage, but five service errors prevented the visitors from making groundbreaking runs. After seven draws earlier, the Gamecocks won a major video review that ultimately put it in the lead for good. In a tie of 13 all, South Carolina got out on a service foul, then got a call to Georgia which was destroyed, quickly making it 15-13 for the Gamecocks. Five different batters registered kills for South Carolina from then on, with the combination of Robinson and Kyla Manning accounting for nine of the team’s 15 total kills. Georgia brought the score back to 22-21 late, but then committed two more service errors to help the Gamecocks win. FOUR SETTINGS:The Bulldogs cleared the serving game in the fourth and it secured a dominant 25-17 win that would force a fifth set. Georgia had three aces and no errors behind the line, while South Carolina had no aces but three errors. Neither team’s offense was particularly strong, but Georgia held South Carolina to a .138 batting rate and only 10 kills and pulled away with a 10-3 run that broke a 10 tie for the convincing result. SET FIVE:After a lackluster showing in the fourth, South Carolina was able to drive out its demons from the fourth set and rolled to a 15-7 score in the fifth to take the win. The Gamecocks scored four of their 11 total blocks in the fifth set alone, giving Georgia four kills against eight offenses. From a 4-4 draw, Caitlin Crawford and Mallory Dixon served the team to big runs that quickly put the game to rest. Three of South Carolina’s four blocks in the set came in three consecutive games to turn a 9-6 score into a 12-6 rout and set the crowd of 1,141 fans at the Carolina Volleyball Center ablaze to put. REMARKABLE Wednesday marked the fifth time since 2017 that the two teams have played the full five sets, an eight-game period. Each team had won twice by the start of the match.

Robinson’s .591 pass rate is the second-highest pass rate by a Gamecock in a five-set match in the program’s 49-year history. She is now alone behind Megan Kent (.600 vs. ETSU (25-8-2012))

McCutcheon’s seven blocks led the team and is a new freshman personal best. Her previous block high this season was three. She also set a personal best with 39 receptions and made only one mistake.

Along with 10 murders, Riley Whitesides ended Wednesday with a career-high three aces behind the service line.

ended Wednesday with a career-high three aces behind the service line. Under head coach Tom Mendoza , South Carolina is 16-6 in five sets.

, South Carolina is 16-6 in five sets. With 1,141 fans in the stands for the game, the Gamecocks have drawn a crowd of 1,000 or more in eight home games five times. NEXT ONE The Gamecocks headed out to close out the first week of conference play and traveled to the Lone Star State for a Sunday matinee against Texas A&M. The first service with the Aggies is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast nationally on the SEC network. Tyler Denning and Holly McPeak will call off the match.

