MCC Foundation Expands Crickets Ability to Make Lords Dreams Real | My Client Center

lOrden was silent, and the scream from the Tavern Stand went straight to the floor. Girls! Girls! A reply from the first floor of the pavilion came back just as loudly. Yes mom? Then come back to the balcony, your father wants to take a picture. Three giggling teenagers emerged from the locker room, where they took turns sitting in what the clerk had just told them was Joe Roots’ usual place.

Alastair Cook says he dreamed as a child that he played at Lords. In his mind, Harold Pinter always saw it as he did when he skipped school to watch Yorkshire and arrived in time to watch Len Hutton go up the slope. At the Tarsao POW camp, Jim Swanton entertained the other inmates by recalling tales of the games he saw in Lords before World War II. Charlie Watts wanted to take John Arlott’s commentary as one of his Desert Island records because it reminded him of his trip with Mick to Lords and England in the summer. For a certain type of English fan, Lords has always been home.

None of them have ever seen the place look like it did on Monday when the MCC Foundation hosted the final of its first national hubs competition. There were two matches, one between girls’ teams from Bradford and the Cotswolds, one between boys’ teams from Slough and Manchester. The players were all state school children aged 15 and under, the spectators all families and coaches. For years English women have struggled to get matches at Lords, there are current internationals who have never played a match there and a couple of days ago a bunch of lucky school children were in charge.

You may need to know a bit of history to understand how great this is, says Isa Guha, a former cricketer in England and now a commentator and broadcaster. Watching these girls from Bradford walk into the Long Room when women were denied access to the pavilion for nearly 200 years.

The MCC ran the game. Until 1989, their chairman was also chairman of the ICC by operation of law. It sometimes feels like the club has lost an empire and is looking for a role. the base seems to have come closest to finding it. It supports overseas projects in Lebanon and Nepal, but does most of the work at home, with a network of 65 hubs serving nearly 3,000 state school children, mostly in underprivileged areas. The foundation’s director is Sarah Fane, who used to run Afghan Connection and build schools (and cricket grounds) in Afghanistan.

The players’ parents watch from the pavilion. Photo: James Bailey

Despite all the obstacles that the women’s game faced and continues to face in Afghanistan, Fane says, in her experience, that people fully believed it could be a game for them, they never doubted it, no matter how disadvantaged they were. and whatever background they had from. They would pick up a bat and they would play. I don’t think it’s the same in the UK.

Guha says: When I go to places like India, Australia, everyone knows what cricket is. In England, you don’t have to go far beyond your circle of friends to find out pretty quickly that cricket isn’t on everyone’s radar. Guha got into cricket through her brother. In order to play at school, she had to set up her own girls’ team.

In the next box, I spoke to Cordelia Griffith, who plays for Middlesex and the Manchester Originals. She is the only child of Frank Griffith, who spent almost ten years in Derbyshire. She was the only female player in her school year and played on a boys’ team. Some of my girlfriends would have loved to try it but would have been more comfortable playing with other girls like you can at MCC Hubs.

The hub project is about opening a way to the game for people who are not in private school, who do not have parents who play or cannot or do not want to join local clubs.

Mike Gatting hands out the boys medals after Manchester defeated Slough on the last ball of the innings. Photo: James Bailey

Mark Roach, CEO of the Berkshire Cricket Foundation, looked at Slough. Seventy percent of that side don’t play club cricket, he says. There is one club in Slough, and no club at all in Reading, so you have a quarter of a million people with one club.

Roach has worked in sports for the better part of 20 years. When the hub project was presented, we weren’t sure what to do with it. Now I’m not sure how we do without it, it has become an integral part of what we do.

In the background of all this, and everything else in English cricket, the Hundred, a league with the same kind of purpose, is on a grander scale. Everyone I spoke to swore by it, Griffith, who played it, Guha, who presented it, Roach, who watched it.

It was huge to have it on terrestrial TV, says Roach. I took kids who weren’t interested in cricket to the Ageas and they came out absolutely bubbly. The great thing is that the next day there was a hundred game on TV and they could buy the Match Attax cards in the store, watch clips online and get bitten by it.

That’s what the game was trying to achieve with the Hundred, by bringing it to people who don’t play cricket.

The Spin: Sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

Guha says: The most important thing now is to establish that connection between the Hundred and the rest of the cricket in our country. How do you leverage that interest and make people want to come back for more?

The foundation is already planning 10 new hubs, all for girls, all dreaming of Lords, which is finally starting to look like a home for all English cricket.