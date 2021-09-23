LSU Football Practice Report: Tyrion Davis-Price, Cam Wire Back From Absences | LSU





Returning players emphasized LSU football training as a junior left tackle cam thread, junior walks back Tyrion Davis Prize and freshman defensive back Sage Ryan appeared on Wednesday afternoon during the short viewing portion. Wire, Davis-Price and Ryan all practiced in gold contactless jerseys. They were absent when LSU held an open period on Tuesday. Wire, who has not played since the season opener, wore a brace on his right knee. Their presence indicated that they may be available to play soon, although coach Ed Orgeron said Wire hadn’t practiced until Wednesday. He didn’t participate much during the 15-minute viewing period. LSU has been looking at other options this week with Wires insecure status, dissatisfied with the way the freshman is redshirted Xavier Hill played left, tackle the last two games. sophomore Anthony Bradford and freshmen Garrett Dellinger appeared to be spinning on the left hand during individual exercises on Wednesday. “Whoever practices better this week will play,” Orgeron said. “We have guys fighting for it.” Ryan has suffered a nagging injury since preseason camp, which has prevented the former five-star recruit from making his debut. He also missed time last week after the death of his cousin, Kevine Faulk, the 19-year-old daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk. Davis-Prices status seemed more certain for LSU’s upcoming game against Mississippi state. I think Ty is going to play, Orgeron said Wednesday morning. He had a minor injury, received treatment yesterday. Roll call: Players not seen during the open portion of practice: S Todd Harris, Sr. LB Josh White, that is. QB Tavion Faulk, Fr. QB Myles Brennan, Sr. DE Zavier Carter, Fr. W.R. Chris Hilton, Fr. RB Tre Bradford, So. TE Jack Mashburn, that is. DE Antoine Trash, So. If you’re a Tiger fan, you don’t want to miss this newsletter. Register today. OL Charles Turner, so. OL Thomas Perry, so. DT Glen Logan, Sr. Players in gold contactless jerseys: CB Dwight McGlothern, So. RB Tyrion Davis-Price, Jr. DB Matthew Langlois, Fr. DB Sage Ryan, Fr. W.R. Devonta Lee, Jr. RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr. D.B. Cordale Flott Jr. W.R. Trey Palmer, Jr. RB Nick Demas, R-Fr. AND Chasen Hines, Sr. OT Cam Wire Jr. OL Marcus Dumervil, R-Fr. DE Neil Farrell, Sr. Staff writers Scott Rabalais and Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.

