How to play tennis – The Chronicle

If my burnt-out competitive tennis career at age 15 taught me anything, it was to always put the ball in the other’s court. I vividly remember the sweltering days in South Carolina with my Pitbull (Mr. Worldwide, not the dog) look-alike coach yelling this concept to me and eight other kids from the comfort of his referee chair. In theory it always means that with 100% success the other puts the ball in the other’s court, that he will eventually lose. They will shoot the ball into the net, skip the ball and send it over the back fence or miss the ball completely. You are sure to win.

Now that my tennis days are way behind me, putting the ball in someone else’s court isn’t a literal order from an upset tennis coach, but a metaphorical lesson I preach to my friends like a sophomore preaches the rules of Thursday night partying to the freshman.

So, how do you put the ball in another metaphorically?

Say you’re talking to someone you’re interested in, be it romantic, platonic, or otherwise, and it’s too vulnerable a situation, too early in the relationship to know if meeting the other person would be chill. You don’t want to be the one to take the first step and organize a lunch meeting or a coffee date because if they’re not interested and awkwardly decline the offer, you’re suddenly embarrassed. You lost. So instead of coming up with a solid plan, send this message: If you ever find yourself free and want to hang up lmk. Simple, nonchalant, but above all: they put the ball in their court. utilities, she are the ones who have to hit you up if they ever want to hang up. If they hit you, now you know they’re interested without you ever needing to fully bring yourself out and be exposed. If they never hit you, now you know, and it’s less embarrassing for you. You win anyway.

But, like any fantastic, totally foolproof plan, there is a downside.

If both people play the ball into the other’s court game, the rally can go on forever with no one winning and no one losing. In the worst case, someone quits out of exhaustion. Outside of tennis, there are no linesmen or chair umpires to make an instant replay and prove a shot was right. I’ve been the messenger between friends enough to know that even when someone tells you a person’s intentions word for word, it’s hard to act on this knowledge if there’s no reassurance (such as an instant repetition) from the person yourself. There is no way to completely take away the fear of letting someone know how you feel without making sure that they feel that way.

Where did this fear of vulnerability and of revealing our full intentions come from? You could argue that this is exactly how students are. We’re still figuring out who we are and who we want to be, so we’re even less sure where other people stand.

Maybe it’s not entirely up to us though. It’s no secret that in a world where we can see what other people are up to all the time, there’s pressure to present ourselves a certain way. We are constantly inundated with Snapchat stories about people’s aesthetic days on the lake, Instagram posts of their most recent successes and photos of perfect bodies, faces, lives etc. In recent years there has been resistance to showing just the perfect parts of life, but in all honesty, social media is a highlight at best and fake authenticity at worst. Even the latest Instagram trend of photo dumps, where people share random photos from their camera rolls in an effort to dismantle social media fakery, is a curated post, carefully crafted to showcase the personality of the person who they want you to see it.

Consciously or not, we all have a hyper-awareness of the way people perceive us and the way we perceive others because of our experiences with social media. Given that most college kids use social media every day, it’s not outlandish to argue that this hyper-awareness has seeped into the part of our lives that we don’t share online. In turn, we have become more aware of how the way we interact with others can reveal our vulnerabilities and enable others to judge and change their perception of us. If we don’t consistently put the ball in the other’s court, we risk losing control of how they feel about us. Will they consider me weak if I reveal my true thoughts first? Will they laugh with their friends at what I said or did? Will they think the person I imagine myself to be is a lie? Being vulnerable enough to be your full self can be scary. The advantage of being vulnerable, however, is that we have to let go of the media narrative that we have to be who we are online and that we have to let go of the control we think we have over how people think about us. Tennis player or not, we could all use the advice of an old tennis coach of mine to overcome our fear of vulnerability: never apologize for hitting a ball out of bounds. It lands where it lands and it’s up to you to decide which direction you want to take the next point. Olivia Bokesch is a freshman at Trinity. Her column usually runs on alternate Wednesdays.