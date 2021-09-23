Sports
Lower Dauphin tops Mechanicsburg hockey 2-1
Mechanicsburg had Lower Dauphin work to maintain his undefeated status at Memorial Park Wednesday.
The Wildcats fell 2-1 to the Falcons on their home turf. It was the second time the two teams had seen each other on the field. In the previous game, the Falcons won 3-2.
Half of Wednesday’s game was played in the pouring rain, but the players didn’t waste a second of their allotted 60 minutes. The Wildcats didn’t give up and pulled a penalty corner with just over 1 minute left in the fourth quarter.
Unable to score, the Lower Dauphins keeper cleared the shot, setting the outfielders moving towards their attacking circle, where Falcon sophomore Avery Pollock challenged the Mechanicsburgs keeper to a one-on-one situation.
Pollock forced a corner with just under 20 seconds left, effectively ending the game.
In field hockey, when a team wins and a penalty corner is awarded in the fourth quarter that does not affect the outcome of the final score, the penalty corner is not completed. The game is already decided. From the first whistle to those final seconds, the Wildcats and Falcons competed for almost every ball.
Coaches on either side strategize to outsmart the other by moving forward forcefully, such as the Wildcats Anne Manning from the left of the attack line to the right, trying to gain an advantage.
Among the many possessions Manning had during the game, she had two remarkable, effortlessly raised antennae, one in the attacking circle of Wildcats. One of her elevators ran 20 meters and the other 30 meters respectively.
On the other hand, Lower Dauphins coaches advised their players on how to respond to Wildcats’ defense in offensive penalty corners. And it worked.
Falcons senior Paige Bitting got a ball in from junior Maddy Weaver. Bitting, at the top of the circle, paused for the defensive flight of Wildcats, a player who deliberately bumped into the ball to interfere with a shot and then she got a sense.
Bitting worked the ball, got her feet around and shot the ball into the bottom left corner of the cage, making the score 2-1.
Our coaches…. gave us a little bit of input on how they run their corner defense and I took out the fly and just finished, Bitting said.
Weaver scored the first goal for the Falcons, assisted by Pollock. Lower Dauphin reacted to Mechanicsburgs first goal of the game. The Wildcats looked furious, scoring just under 4 minutes into the game; Mannings assists Gracyn Catalano in front of the goal.
I’m so glad I scored the first goal because it brought the momentum back for my team and we finished the game well, Weaver said.
Playing to the level of the No. 5 ranked team in the state is what impressed Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown about her team. Wildcats are 5-3.
Theyre ranked in the top 5 in the state, Brown said. I’d rather play them every night and get better, so we were more prepared to get into districts and finish well in our league. I have a lot of respect for their program. I had the feeling that we were right in that game, of course with that score. It could have gone either way. We had two great saves in the backfield; those could have been goals and they were great saves. But in the same sense, we had a lot of shots wide. And we had a lot of opportunities that just didn’t go in on any given day that they could. I am happy with where we are. I’m glad we were able to play them early in the season to help our team move forward in a difficult competition.
Mechanicalsburg
- Angles: 3
- Shots: 3
- Goalkeeper saves: 11
Lower Dauphin
- Angles: 9
- Shots: 13
- Goalkeeper saves: 1
|
