TATA wooden door opens for World Table Tennis Championships – UKTN

Beijing TATA Tongchuang Industry and Trade Co., Ltd (TATA Wooden Door), a partner of the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) since 2017, has extended its support for the World Championships until 2023. TATA Wooden Door is a loyal partner of the 2017 and 2020 World Table Tennis Championships. TATA Wooden Door, whose philosophy is to produce stylish, soundproof and socially responsible products, is also a presenting partner of the TATA Trick shots. . TATA Trick Shots features legendary table tennis stars such as Ma Long and Liu Shiwen, showing off their skills through trick shots with miniature TATA ports. As part of this expanded partnership with the World Table Tennis Championships, TATA Wooden Door now has new opportunities to increase its brand awareness and product innovations through its presence at this prestigious event. The World Table Tennis Championship has a rich history, the first event took place in London in 1926. The event has the greatest historical significance and the greatest worldwide interest from players, fans, media and partners. Zong Ruiyuan, President of TATA Wooden Door, said: It is a great honor for TATA Wooden Door to cooperate with ITTF and WTT to bring table tennis into a new era. We hope we can continue to contribute to the sport and we believe there will be more opportunities in the future where we can experience countless glorious moments together. During the recent Olympic Games, Chinese table tennis players performed very well, and the Olympic spirit and sportsmanship of all athletes is very admirable. And now it’s time for them to compete in the WTTC. The outbreak has reached more than a year since the last WTTC. On behalf of all the staff of TATA Wooden Door, I wish the event a complete success and the athletes can perform at the highest level and present a beautiful visual feast for fans around the world. Matt Pound, Managing Director of WTT, said: Following the successful four-year partnership between TATA and the ITTF, we are delighted to continue the partnership with TATA Wooden Door. This year marks the start of the new structure of the World Table Tennis Championships, with the 2021 Final in Houston and the launch of World Table Tennis (WTT). The new initiatives aim to reimagine and redefine table tennis, by putting athletes and fans at the heart of our activities. It is a fascinating time for us and we are grateful and happy for the support of our longstanding partner TATA Houten Door to make this journey together. We are looking forward to bringing the TATA Wooden Door brand to more people around the world to help TATA Wooden Door realize its corporate vision of “making better doors for more people”. The World Table Tennis Championship was last held in Budapest in 2019. The team edition was due to take place in Busan, South Korea, last year. But it was postponed and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the first time in 95 years that the event has taken place in the United States and will be followed by Chengdu (China) in 2022 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy.

sources 1/ https://google.com/ 2/ https://www.uktimenews.com/tata-wooden-door-opens-for-world-table-tennis-championships-uktn/ The mentioned sources can contact us to remove/change this article

What are the main benefits of comparing car insurance online?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post detailing the key benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed with which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping behavior of many people has changed drastically. The auto insurance industry has not been untouched by these changes. On the internet, motorists can compare insurance prices and see which sellers have the best offers. View Photos The benefits of comparing auto insurance quotes online are as follows: Online quotes can be obtained anywhere, anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have a specific schedule and are available at any time. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes anywhere, anytime, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurers, be it well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes give policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few well-known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but when you’re dealing with an insurance company, lying is useless. Usually, insurance companies conduct research on a potential customer before providing them with coverage. Online quotes can be easily sorted. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites allows drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making the comparison faster and easier. For additional information, money-saving tips, and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique in that it is not limited to one type of insurer, but offers customers the best deals from many different online insurance companies. For example, customers have access to offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers can access quotes for insurance plans from various agencies such as local or state agencies, brand name insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help motorists get better auto insurance contracts. Fill out an online form with accurate and genuine information and compare then the prices,” said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for Contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version at accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of- Compare-Car Insurance-Offers-Online View photos