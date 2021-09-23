Brian Mitchell, London Fletcher at 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees





Former Washington Football players Brian Mitchell and London Fletcher are once again eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall announced on Wednesday. In addition to dozens of other former football legends previously considered for anchoring in Canton, 10 new players were announced: WR’s Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith; OL Jake Long and Nick Mangold; L.B. DeMarcus Ware; DL Robert Mathis and Vince Wilfork; and DB Antonio Cromartie. Mitchell has been on the list of eligible players for the sixth year in a row since 2017. Along with Mitchell and Fletcher, former Washington players Earnest Byner, Shaun Alexander and Donovan McNabb are also returning members to the eligible list. By the Hall of Fame’s ReleaseWhile there is no set number for any class of enshrines, the bylaws of the selection process stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected, to be determined at a date in early 2022 before the Super Bowl. Mitchell solidified his place as one of the greatest special team players in football history while in DC, becoming the league’s second all-time leader in overall distance, behind only Jerry Rice. Mitchell, along with Byner, was part of Washington’s third Super Bowl team in the 1991 season. He was inducted into Washington’s Ring of Fame at FedEx Field in 2009. Fletcher was a mainstay of Washington’s defense for seven seasons, between 2007-13. While in Burgundy & Gold, the linebacker made four Pro Bowls, two second-team All Prosand won the tackle title in 2011. Byner, in addition to winning a Super Bowl with the team, was a two-time Pro Bowl running back. He was named one of the franchise’s 70 best players upon his departure from the nation’s capital. Alexander and McNabb both had shorter stints in Washington. Alexander was in DC for less than a season, with only 11 carriers. McNabb spent the 2010 season in the swamp, throwing more than 3,300 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games.

