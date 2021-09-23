Isolation, uncertainty staring at Pak cricket again

PCB chairman Rameez Raja expressed his opinion as a brash cricketer rather than an observant politician as he bitterly lamented being belittled and humiliated by the ECB.

By Vedam Jaishankar

Rameez Raja, chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed his opinion as a brash cricketer rather than an observant politician. He moaned bitterly at being belittled and humiliated by the England Cricket Board (ECB), whose players chose to remain happily locked in an IPL bio-bubble near the UAE, even citing mental strain and fatigue to refuse an official tour of Pakistan. .

He wondered aloud why there was a bloc of “two or three countries” running the show, when his country, which played by the book and went to New Zealand and England during tough quarantine times, was now being betrayed by the fraternity. He lamented that the PCB felt used and discarded by the ECB, when after New Zealand’s withdrawal all they sought was a little “holding hand and caring”.

While Rameez Raja, the newly-appointed chairman, may rightly vent his frustration at the twins’ withdrawal by New Zealand and England, it is England’s ambiguity that smacks of hypocrisy and cold-blooded nonchalance.

Earlier this month, the ECB went on a rampage when India withdrew from the fifth test in Manchester over Covid-19 fears. The ECB, thoroughly unhappy with India withdrawing from the fifth Test at the 11th hour, said they would go to the ICC against the Indian cricket board, demanded the 2-1 series result be ignored and ECB awarded the final Test. Alternatively, they demanded that the Fifth Test be played next year as part of the series and that their loss of television revenue be made up for.

Curiously, the same ECB, which was disdainful of India’s Covid-19 fears and mental wellbeing, cited identical reasons for not traveling through Pakistan. Talk about double standards!

Former England skipper Mike Artherton was dumbfounded by the double talk. In The Times, London, he wrote: ‘If safety advice is the reason for the cancellation it would be perfectly understandable, but to actually cite Covid fatigue is to have a brief memory of what touring teams, not least Pakistan, do. continued last summer in England at the height of the pandemic.

Covid death rates in this country were the third highest in the world, more than 150 times the rate in Pakistan. Yet Pakistan came.

“It’s strange to mention player welfare. If they (ECB) as an employer are so wary of bubble and cricket fatigue, surely they should pay more attention to the availability of players for the Indian Premier League?

This decision (withdrawal from the Pakistan series) is worse than England’s withdrawal from South Africa last winter and India’s cancellation of the Manchester Test this month, Atherton wrote.

The withdrawal, especially by England, will be devastating for Pakistan. Already, the country’s presence in squash and hockey, sports they once dominated, is hardly worth mentioning. It would be a shame if cricket went the same way. Pakistan has produced great cricketers in the past. Even the turmoil caused by Kerry Packer’s circus couldn’t stop some truly outstanding cricketers coming from Pakistan.

It should be noted that Pakistani youth benefit greatly from the hard grind they are going through at home and the subsequent adoption of their skills and competitiveness in English cricket. Lacking a well-organized talent promotion system in its own country, the PCB England needs much more than any other country. English club cricket serves as a great graduation school for young Pakistani talent. That is why the PCB would not be able to take revenge on the ECB. They need the English club leagues and county second XIs to nurture and hone the skills of their youngsters.

It’s no secret that the PCB’s biggest challenge is finances. They don’t have the money to pay their players and at the same time promote and develop the sport in their country. Series against India would have been a waste of money. But that’s not true. The next best is a series against England. But if that too does not go as expected, the money they receive from the ICC alone would not be enough to support the education and development of junior talent.

This is why Rameez Raja’s outburst is understandable. England desperately needs his PCB. However, England has a history of insidiously disappointing others. They made it to Sri Lanka (1996 World Cup), South Africa (2020), Zimbabwe (several times between 2004 and 2014). They have promised to tour Pakistan in 2022. But when clearly upset Rameez erupted over his conversation with Ian Watmore, president of the ECB: “What is the guarantee that England will come back and play in 2022? Because a month before that tour you can easily cite fatigue, players being shocked, or sick of living in a bubble, or a threat perception that is not shared with us. He clearly had no answer for that.”

There is no doubt that Pakistani cricket has been hit hard by England’s withdrawal. There is a real fear that the game in Pakistan could follow the downward trajectory of squash and hockey. If that happens, it would be a blow not only to Pakistan, but also to world cricket.