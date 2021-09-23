AK Valley Footballers to Watch for 2021 Week 4





Wednesday September 22, 2021



Thomas Burke Leechburg, Sr., QB/CB The veteran Blue Devils performer played a big game against Clairton last week, throwing 360 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions. It was the most passing yardage collected in the WPIAL for Week 3. Burke, who hopes to help Leechburg return to the win column this week against conference rival Springdale, has completed 49 of 82 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in four matches. Caden DiCaprio Burrell, Senior, RB/LB DiCaprio ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries against East Allegheny last week. His total yards was third most in the WPIAL in Week 3, putting him behind only Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt (285) and Carmichaels Trenton Carter (216). In four games, DiCaprio has rushed 73 times for 459 yards and four scores. CJ Hepler Kiski Area, Sr., RB/OL Hepler has been a backfield workhorse for the Cavaliers for the past two weeks. He carried the ball 19 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Connellsville’s 41-7 loss last week. The week before, against Latrobe, he ran the ball 21 times for 136 yards and a few scores. Hepler returned to the team this season after not playing football since eighth grade. Cody Scarantine Deer Lakes, Sr., RB/CB The Lancers broke out big against Derry last Friday, and Scarantine was part of the fun. He collected 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries in the 49-0 rout. The Deer Lakes senior, who has 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the season, is back to health after missing the entire 2020 season, recovering from a broken leg. Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael via email at [email protected] or via Twitter . Keywords: Burrell, Deer Lakes, Kiski Area, Leechburg

