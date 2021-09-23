Connect with us

Sports

Lila Roches lifts Frontier past Greenfield with two goals

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


GREENFIELD Frontiers Lila Roche continued to find ways to get the ball into the back of the cage against Greenfield Wednesday night.

The junior gave the Redhawks a 1-0 lead in the second quarter from a penalty corner and scored again as rain poured down in the second half from a front deflection to give Frontier a 2-0 Suburban League win at Vets Field .

Getting that first goal gave them confidence, Redhawks coach Missy Mahar said of her team. They played well. Greenfield fought hard throughout the game and had multiple chances. There was no sitting back to say this was in the bank until the last horn.

As has often been the case when Frontier and Greenfield meet on the hockey field, there wasn’t much separation between the two squads. Both teams had seven corners, each ending with five shots on target, the only difference being that the Redhawks were able to capitalize on some of their chances around the net.

It was a tough battle between the 25s, we just couldn’t finish inside the circle, said Greenfield coach Erin Thayer. That’s the difference in the game. We just need to work a little harder on it and work on finishing in the circle.

In the first quarter, the Green Wave controlled most of the ball possession and kept the ball in the Frontier half of the field.

That changed in the second quarter. The Redhawks (4-2-1) increased the pressure and earned a corner with just under seven minutes left at halftime. The ball was passed around when Rebecca Wallace-West fired a shot into the circle, where Roche picked up the ball with a sea of ​​players around her, turned and shot at goal. It slid past Green Wave goalkeeper Ainslee Flynn to give Frontier a 1-0 lead.

The Redhawks came out firing to open the second half and had a great opportunity up front with 12 minutes left in the quarter, but Flynn blocked the shot to keep it a one-goal game.

Frontier kept his foot on the gas to make it a cushion for two goals, but was awarded a corner a minute later and saw to it that he managed to capitalize. With several players in the circle, a first shot was saved by Flynn, but Roche was there to clear it and put it in the cage to give the Redhawks the 2-0 advantage with 10:36 to finish in the third quarter. play.

With the rain coming down and the pitch slippery, the Green Wave (3-3) was able to generate a few chances for the remainder of the game but failed to get one past Frontier goalkeeper Ella Vlaanderen, who made five saves in the win .

They kept getting corners and we couldn’t get the ball out of our 25, Mahar said. They pressure us. Hats off to Greenfield for continuing their fight, but we kept calm in that situation.

Seven games into the season, Mahar said she likes what she’s seen from her group and hopes she can continue to gain confidence with every game.

They’re starting to find their rhythm, Mahar said. They play well together and learn from each other. We were thinking about what we could work on after every game. It’s a good group of girls who are all in and it’s nice to see them being rewarded for all their hard work.

As for the Green Wave, it’s the little things Thayer said she wanted to iron out.

We need to work on our communications, Thayer said. Nothing happens without strong communication and we were lacking in that area tonight. Lots of third party phone calls, no pull back, can’t fit because we were on top of each other. Communication needs to make some improvements.

Frontier will be back in action on Friday, hosting Agawam at 4pm. Greenfield looks set to get back into the win column on Friday, heading out to take on Minnechaug.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.gazettenet.com/Frontier-at-Greenfield-Field-Hockey-42639242

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: