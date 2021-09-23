Lila Roches lifts Frontier past Greenfield with two goals

GREENFIELD Frontiers Lila Roche continued to find ways to get the ball into the back of the cage against Greenfield Wednesday night.

The junior gave the Redhawks a 1-0 lead in the second quarter from a penalty corner and scored again as rain poured down in the second half from a front deflection to give Frontier a 2-0 Suburban League win at Vets Field .

Getting that first goal gave them confidence, Redhawks coach Missy Mahar said of her team. They played well. Greenfield fought hard throughout the game and had multiple chances. There was no sitting back to say this was in the bank until the last horn.

As has often been the case when Frontier and Greenfield meet on the hockey field, there wasn’t much separation between the two squads. Both teams had seven corners, each ending with five shots on target, the only difference being that the Redhawks were able to capitalize on some of their chances around the net.

It was a tough battle between the 25s, we just couldn’t finish inside the circle, said Greenfield coach Erin Thayer. That’s the difference in the game. We just need to work a little harder on it and work on finishing in the circle.

In the first quarter, the Green Wave controlled most of the ball possession and kept the ball in the Frontier half of the field.

That changed in the second quarter. The Redhawks (4-2-1) increased the pressure and earned a corner with just under seven minutes left at halftime. The ball was passed around when Rebecca Wallace-West fired a shot into the circle, where Roche picked up the ball with a sea of ​​players around her, turned and shot at goal. It slid past Green Wave goalkeeper Ainslee Flynn to give Frontier a 1-0 lead.

The Redhawks came out firing to open the second half and had a great opportunity up front with 12 minutes left in the quarter, but Flynn blocked the shot to keep it a one-goal game.

Frontier kept his foot on the gas to make it a cushion for two goals, but was awarded a corner a minute later and saw to it that he managed to capitalize. With several players in the circle, a first shot was saved by Flynn, but Roche was there to clear it and put it in the cage to give the Redhawks the 2-0 advantage with 10:36 to finish in the third quarter. play.

With the rain coming down and the pitch slippery, the Green Wave (3-3) was able to generate a few chances for the remainder of the game but failed to get one past Frontier goalkeeper Ella Vlaanderen, who made five saves in the win .

They kept getting corners and we couldn’t get the ball out of our 25, Mahar said. They pressure us. Hats off to Greenfield for continuing their fight, but we kept calm in that situation.

Seven games into the season, Mahar said she likes what she’s seen from her group and hopes she can continue to gain confidence with every game.

They’re starting to find their rhythm, Mahar said. They play well together and learn from each other. We were thinking about what we could work on after every game. It’s a good group of girls who are all in and it’s nice to see them being rewarded for all their hard work.

As for the Green Wave, it’s the little things Thayer said she wanted to iron out.

We need to work on our communications, Thayer said. Nothing happens without strong communication and we were lacking in that area tonight. Lots of third party phone calls, no pull back, can’t fit because we were on top of each other. Communication needs to make some improvements.

Frontier will be back in action on Friday, hosting Agawam at 4pm. Greenfield looks set to get back into the win column on Friday, heading out to take on Minnechaug.