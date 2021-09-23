Women’s Volleyball Opens B1G Play Friday, Hosts Ohio State Sunday





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State’s 20th-ranked women’s volleyball team opens its 31st season of Big Ten play when it travels on Friday to take on Rutgers. The Lions follow that Sunday with a home game against the number 3 Ohio State on the Big Ten Network. The Lions are 23-7 all-time in Big Ten openers. They have won each of the past two Big Ten openers, beating Michigan State in 2019 and Illinois in 2020. Friday September 24 7 p.m. | No. 20 Penn State (7-3, 0-0 B1G) at Rutgers (8-3, 0-0 B1G)| Live stats | Watch Sunday 26 September 4 p.m. | No. 3 Ohio State (10-0, 0-0 B1G) at No. 20 Penn State (7-3, 0-0 B1G) | Live Statistics | Big Ten Network SERIES HISTORY – RUTGERS Penn State is 37-9 all-time against Rutgers in a series that started in 1977.

The Lions have won 28 consecutive games in the series. The Scarlet Knights’ last win was in Rhode Island in 1982. Penn State’s last 15 wins have been by sweep (45 sets). Rutgers last won a set in 2001.

Penn State is 10-1 in away games against Rutgers.

The current senior league for the Lions is a perfect 6-0 against the Scarlet Knights. SCOUTING RUTGERS Rutgers is 8-3 after a 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-16) loss to Clemson in his most recent game.

The Scarlet Knights were chosen to finish 11th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten Preseason Poll.

Senior setter Inna Balyko was a first-team All-Big Ten roster last season. HISTORY OF THE SERIES – THE STATE OF OHIO Penn State is all-time 50-18 against Ohio State in a series that began in 1981.

The Buckeyes won both games last season, one at home and one at Rec Hall.

In the first matchup last season — played in Columbus — Penn State led 2-0 in the game before dropping the third set 25-23 en route to a loss.

Penn State is 26-6 against Ohio State at Rec Hall. SCOUTING OHIO STATE Ohio State is third in the nation and is a perfect 10-0 after posting back-to-back victories at Notre Dame last weekend.

The Buckeyes were voted sixth in the Big Ten Preseason Poll. Emily Londot was a Preseason All-Big Ten roster.

Londot was one of five Ohio State players in the All-Big Ten Team after last season, along with Mac Podraza, Vanja Bukilic, Kylie Murr and Rylee Rader. NATIONAL RANKING STREAK Penn State is ranked in 492 consecutive AVCA Coaches Polls.

The Lions have appeared in every poll since the 1988 season final standings. LAST TIME OFF Penn State swept games against Robert Morris and West Virginia at the Mountaineer Invitational.

Joni Parker was named the Tournament MVP. She was joined in the All-Tournament Team by Allie Holland and Gabby Blossom .

The Netherlands had one of its best weekends as Nittany Lion. She hit .538 with 15 kills, 10 blocks and one ace over six sets. NEXT ONE Penn State opens Big Ten play with a game in Rutgers on Friday, September 24 and follows that with a home game against Ohio State on Big Ten Network on Sunday, September 26.

