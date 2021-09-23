Game of glorious uncertainties: Sony and Zee merger has written cricket everywhere | Off the field News





MUMBAI: The Breaking Deal Marking the Merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. With Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI), ending a speculation two years and nearly eight months in the pipeline, cricket has written about it.

The transaction between the two television entities will serve as a reminder in the future of how the game of glorious uncertainties has played a key role in keeping much of the competition alive among India’s traditional linear broadcast players. This at a time when OTT and subscription models are busy to see all facets of appointment viewing.

First a little background story.

The two television giants had first made headlines together 17 years ago, in 2004, and then, ironically, it was September. The BCCI, which owns all cricket media rights in the country, had signed a four-year broadcast rights deal with Zee in the first week of September 2004 for Rs 1500 crore, a first of its kind at the time. , before former broadcaster and competitor ESPN-Star (ESS) shouted that Zee had wrongly awarded the contract and took both parties to court.

The BCCI, then headed by former President Ranbir Singh Mahendra, decided, while defending its decision in court, in turn then to award the contract to Sony Entertainment Network (as the company was then known), which incidentally has the third-highest bidder was in the race for title rights after Zee and ESS.

Sony proved the proverbial turtle in a race with two hares. Zee went to court, separately on two counts of this four-year media rights deal and a separate one regarding the India vs Australia series, those who followed developments at the time say.

As court battles took their own time, relations on both sides got better and more sour. Zee and BCCI would split for the longest time, with Zee launching the controversial Indian Cricket League (ICL) and being blacklisted from the cricket board, while Sony later became Multi Screen Media (MSM) before rebranding as SPN India became a friend of BCCI and got the huge rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) a few years later.

This backstory is important because cricket will once again be the main catalyst as Sony and Zee embark on a new journey, this time together. They were briefly in the news in 2017 when Zee sold Ten Sports to Sony for $385 million in an all-cash deal, just months before the IPL rights were sold.

Cricket remains the catalyst, because the IPL rights will be for sale again at the end of this year. Those in the know say that SPN India has managed to convince its board in the US that they should pull out the wallet to buy cricket rights in India if Sony were to take on rivals in bidding for IPL rights. Sony realizes it lost traction on consumer engagement when it lost all cricket rights in India five years ago.

India, for the record, is the only area in the world where Sony produces television content and given the niche market, the network has no intention of losing ground.

Now, with the Sony-Zee merger, the two entities may make for strange bedfellows due to their pasts, but together they also make a deadly combination that can withstand competition from some very strong quarters.

Viacom builds machines and a war chest for IPL rights. Disney, on the other hand, remains the elephant in the room. Amazon is already sounding the horn.

In that, Sony and Zee would separately need a partner to hold on to. However, this marriage, in keeping with the past affairs, has put them on a firm footing.

If you had asked me until last week how much the IPL fees would have gone for, I would probably have said around US$3.5 billion (about Rs 25,000 crore). If you ask me now, I will say it will be more than $4.5 billion (about or more than Rs 30,000 crore), says a top media industry executive.

Cricket has played cupid between two entities longing for a partnership. And this partnership is clearly capable of winning the match now.

